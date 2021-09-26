CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Need to Prepare Themselves for Jacki Weaver’s Character

“She takes no prisoners… She’s terrifying.” Yellowstone fans and Duttons beware: Jacki Weaver‘s Caroline Warner is coming for you.

As if Market Equities hasn’t been a ruthless enough challenge to the Dutton empire already, Taylor Sheridan is upping the stakes. Two-time Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is set to steal the show as the company’s CEO, Caroline Warner, for Yellowstone Season 4. And she’s about to make life a whole lot more difficult for the Duttons – far more than even Willa Hayes (Karen Pittman) or Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway) could dream of.

“She’s a city slicker walking through fields of cowpats in designer heels and classy tailored suits. She looks out of place, but she’s terrifying,” the Silver Linings Playbook star tells TV Line in their recent interview.

Such an archetype is one serial drama fans are accustomed to. Weaver, however, says she didn’t recognize herself the first time she looked in the mirror as Caroline Warner.

“She takes no prisoners, treats everyone badly–and is going to add another dimension to the huge cataclysmic drama that is the Duttons,” Weaver adds. Color us intrigued, fellow Yellowstone fans!

Weaver stepped up to the plate in a way most actors won’t, too. She says she binged all three previous seasons of cable’s #1 drama after being cast. She’s roaring into Season 4 fully loaded as a result.

“It was shocking, absolutely horrifying,” Weaver cites of the bombastic Season 3 finale. Specifically, she did not see that package explosion coming for Beth Dutton. Who did? It all happened so fast.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: The Ballad of Caroline Warner

As for the character of Caroline, Weaver says she “wouldn’t be surprised to have her life threatened.”

This comes in direct response to TV Line’s prompting that the Duttons’ enemies tend not to fare too well themselves (see: they die).

To this, Weaver says her CEO Warner is “fearless and takes that in stride.”

Perhaps John Dutton has finally me this match? The Aussie actress certainly seems to think so! That matchup, however, will strictly be one of wits. Those looking forward to Weaver astride an equine may be disappointed.

“I used to love doing stunts, but you don’t see me on a horse!” she offers. She does, after all, describe her character as “out of place.” We’re guessing one miss Warner comes to Yellowstone from a far away pavement-laden land specifically to deal with the Duttons. And she doesn’t need a horse to do so.

With Market Equities being a top suspect for at least part of the Dutton assassination attempts come Season 3’s gripping finale, the company is clearly upping its hand for Season 4. CEO Warner’s presence will be far from a coincidence, and whatever she’s bringing to the table – it won’t be good for America’s most beloved fictional family.

Yellowstone Season 4 premieres exclusively on Paramount Network/Paramount+ come November 7.

Myself Me
5d ago

She’s not train station proof is she? Kayak newbie? Rock climbing first timer? Rip and John have a way.

