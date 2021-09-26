CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog the Bounty Hunter Shows Up at Brian Laundrie's Family Home Where He and Gabby Petito Lived

By Corinne Heller
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Gabby Petito Case: Everything We Know So Far. Dog the Bounty Hunter is on the case—the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie case. On late Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25, reality star Duane Chapman was spotted walking up and knocking on the front door of the North Port, Fla. home of Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie, the parents of the missing man named a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancé, who was found dead last weekend in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. Brian, 23, and Gabby, 23, had lived with his mom and dad in the house before they embarked on a cross-country road trip, after which he returned alone.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 26

Concern MO parent
5d ago

Bounty hunters and bail bondsmen have contacts on the streets that might be helpful, the more eyes looking for the kid the better

Reply(2)
5
just27me
5d ago

what's he gonna do... offer him a cigarette and give a god speech? die already... please!!!

Reply
7
