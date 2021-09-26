CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farm Aid 2021 Celebrated Family Farmers and Featured Unreal Performances From Willie Nelson, Tyler Childers and More: VIDEO

By Kati Kuuseoks
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
What’s better than good beer, good company, and good music? That’s one question we don’t really have an answer to, Outsiders, especially when it’s all in the name of supporting family farmers. Farm Aid 2021 spanned just one glorious night Saturday, September 25th with some unreal performances. Think Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour, but even bigger. The lineup included the likes of Willie Nelson, Tyler Childers, Dave Matthews, Margo Price, and Nathaniel Rateliff. We’ve got everything you missed from the star-studded, action-packed night right here.

Farm Aid 2021: What Went Down This Year

Farm Aid is an annual event put on by a Board of Directors dedicated to raising awareness for farmer struggles through the platform of music. Proceeds go directly to making sure farmer families can keep their land and continue supporting us with their agriculture. Since its conception, they’ve raised over $60 million dollars for the noble cause. They are still taking donations here.

You’ll probably recognize some big names from the Board and Organizers, too. Willie Nelson is actually one of the original founders of the event, with Dave Matthews joining some time later. Here’s what Willie says about the event:

“After 30 years, we are still here, you’re still here, and together we’re still fighting for the farmers. The fight ain’t over yet but we’re gaining on those suckers, so stay with us.”

Additionally:

“The experience of the past 18 months has reminded us how much we need each other. I’m so glad we can come together again at Farm Aid 2021. When we combine music, family farmers, and good food, we have the power to grow the kind of agriculture that strengthens all of us.”

If you weren’t able to attend, you can throw on their playlist by clicking here. Otherwise, you can also enjoy this stream that captured over 9 hours of footage from the event:

Highlights

In addition to all the music, Farm Aid also provided a lot of interactive displays and exhibits. Farmers got the chance to share their expertise in all things soil, water, energy, food, and farming through art and hands-on expos. Activists on-site held conversations to tackle major questions like the following: What challenges and opportunities are facing family farmers of all generations and backgrounds? How can we sustain and support the future of farming in America? All in all, attendees walked away with some new knowledge and some wild memories.

Farm Aid captured an epic “parting shot” from Willie Nelson’s performance. Apparently, he wrapped up the night’s events by joining his band for a classic “On the Road Again” jam sesh. The XFINITY Theatre looks jam-packed with a lively, interactive crowd that joined in the singing. We can’t think of a better ending to the night.

Check it out here:

