CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Love of Automobiles Even Extends to Toy Pedal Cars

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2igd_0c8eCQmc00

A huge part of American history revolves around the evolution and trends of automobiles. From muscle cars to concept cars to rusted-out hunks-of-junk, each vehicle shares a unique part of our country’s history and culture. No one appreciates these metal beauties quite like Mike Wolfe, host of American Pickers. Ever the advocate for Americana memorabilia, Wolfe dedicates much of his journey across the states to finding these dusty gems in the back of homeowners’ garages. With a keen eye for value and extensive knowledge of automobiles, Wolfe is helping preserve the nation’s story, one engine at a time.

Whenever Wolfe sets out for a new pick, he comes two types of people: ones who know their item’s worth and want a fair price and others that are dying to get rid of the piece, regardless of the value. This time, the American Pickers star came across the former. Fellow automobile fanatic, Rick, has been collecting cars of all sorts since he was a boy. From a young age, he “rescued” cars from the junkyard, hoping to someday repair them to drive or at least present at a show. However, instead of a rare bubble car or engineless Ford, Rick had something else in store for the show’s host.

The man steered Wolfe towards his garage, packed full of boxes, exercise equipment, and other neglected items. He informed the American Pickers star that there was a 1936 Packard pedal car somewhere towards the back. Interested to see the toy car’s condition, Wolfe climbed over the mountain of storage items to find the hidden treasure.

Take a look at what he finds in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66LMwovhLl8

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Pickers: Mike Puts in Work for a Pedal Car (Season 18) | History (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66LMwovhLl8)

‘American Pickers’ Host Marvels at Pedal Car’s Condition

Once Wolfe freed the pedal car from the depths of the garage, he and fellow American Pickers star Frank Fitz inspect the item to see if it’s worth the asking price of $500.

“It shows its history. It shows its age, but it also shows this thing was a carnival ride,” Wolfe explained.

According to the Americana expert, pedal cars weren’t just a kid’s toy or a part of a merry-go-round. They were made to look like miniatures of the full-size cars, themselves. And judging from the condition of the medal, nearly 90 years after the car was built, Wolfe theorized that this pedal car could have the same metal as the full-sized version it was modeled after. Aside from some rust and dents, the American Pickers decided the car was worth its weight in steel.

Before leaving with his newly acquired treasure, Wolfe admired Rick’s dedication to the history of American cars.

“Rick saw the significance of these bubble-top cars. He was a visionary, and he saw all of that before anyone else did,” Wolfe shared.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Loses His Cool Over Classic Ford Speedster

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fitz are “rolling large” in their freestyle hunt for garbage-made-gold as they traveled down residential gravel roads. While they tend to look for big-ticket items, the American Pickers stars aren’t afraid to get a closer look at hunks of junk on the side of the road. And that’s exactly what they did when they found an old dirt bike with a “4 Sale” sign in someone’s yard.
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gets Cozy with Fiancée Jeremy Scheuch in New Pic

American Pickers fans know and love Danielle Colby. She’s the real brains behind a lot of the operation on the show. While Mike Wolfe is out traveling the country, Dani holds down the fort. However, she doesn’t just help keep things at Antique Archeology running smoothly. She also helps Mike find collectors who are ready to part with some of their rusty gold. Usually, if Mike gets a call in the van, it’s Dani handing him a hot lead in his area. In short, the show wouldn’t be the same without her contributions.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Exercise Equipment#American Pickers#Americana#Packard#Javascript#Pedal Car
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Actually Had a Canadian Version of the Show, Here’s Why It Got Canceled

American Pickers is huge here in the states. Thousands of people tune in every week to see Mike Wolfe and whoever happens to be with him hunt for rusty gold. Until the last episodes of season 21, Wolfe traveled the country with Frank Fritz. They found, discussed, and purchased countless artifacts of American history. The show’s popularity has lasted for over a decade. That popularity is the result of a combination of a stellar concept and spot-on execution.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Explains Why His Brother Robbie Wears Him Out in Interview

A pick is only as exciting as its finder. And when it comes to American Pickers star Mike Wolfe, he has enough energy to spare with all of his fans. The antiques expert travels the country looking for rare Americana items essential to our nation’s culture. When he finds a piece unlike any other, his enthusiasm is palpable. Fans are well-familiar with Wolfe’s energy on screen, and it’s become an essential part of the reality series. However, as Wolfe explained in an interview with Vegas Film Critic Jeffrey K. Howard, he’s not even the most energetic in his family.
SOCCER
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend’s ‘Real Secret’ to Life Would Definitely Be Matthew McConaughey Approved

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is dating Leticia Cline, who often posts words of wisdom on her social media platforms. Today, she discussed her “real secret” to life, which we think would definitely earn Matthew McConaughey’s approval. Leticia Cline’s latest Instagram post reflects on where she is now compared to...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Offers Stunning Throwback to When She First Joined the Show

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby shared a fun behind-the-scenes photo from her early years working on the show, featuring a well-worn pair of boots. Colby’s been a part of the History Channel show from the beginning, working closely with hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz to keep the Antique Archeology store running. She also tracked down leads on new picks for the guys, calling them up in their truck and directing them to their next great find.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Stars Once Discovered a Vintage Model-T Made Entirely Out of Wood

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz were one of the best teams on television. They traveled the country for a decade in the first 21 seasons of American Pickers. During their time together, they found and purchased countless antiques. However, some of those vintage treasures were more than just old. Some of them were unforgettably unique. For instance, Mike and Frank once found a Ford Model-T made completely of wood. Now, that’s something you don’t see every day.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Why Did Danielle Colby Leave American Pickers? Where Is She Now?

An interesting show tailor-made for antique and history lovers, ‘American Pickers‘ follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they tour across the US in their hunt for rare and hidden antiquities. There are uncountable antiques that are left abandoned but would fetch a pretty price if restored. Thus, the team is on a mission to recover beautiful pieces of history while digging through the most unusual places.
TV SERIES
The Bump Blog

These Are the Toy Insider’s 10 Hottest Toys of 2021

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. It may seem like summer just ended, but the holiday season will be here before we know it. It may still be early, but many people are already getting into the holiday spirit. After all, with most people shopping online and pandemic-related shipping delays, it may not be a bad idea to start organizing and checking off the holiday shopping early this year. To help, The Toy Insider just released their hottest toys of 2021.
SHOPPING
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

227K+
Followers
23K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy