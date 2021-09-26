‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Love of Automobiles Even Extends to Toy Pedal Cars

A huge part of American history revolves around the evolution and trends of automobiles. From muscle cars to concept cars to rusted-out hunks-of-junk, each vehicle shares a unique part of our country’s history and culture. No one appreciates these metal beauties quite like Mike Wolfe, host of American Pickers. Ever the advocate for Americana memorabilia, Wolfe dedicates much of his journey across the states to finding these dusty gems in the back of homeowners’ garages. With a keen eye for value and extensive knowledge of automobiles, Wolfe is helping preserve the nation’s story, one engine at a time.

Whenever Wolfe sets out for a new pick, he comes two types of people: ones who know their item’s worth and want a fair price and others that are dying to get rid of the piece, regardless of the value. This time, the American Pickers star came across the former. Fellow automobile fanatic, Rick, has been collecting cars of all sorts since he was a boy. From a young age, he “rescued” cars from the junkyard, hoping to someday repair them to drive or at least present at a show. However, instead of a rare bubble car or engineless Ford, Rick had something else in store for the show’s host.

The man steered Wolfe towards his garage, packed full of boxes, exercise equipment, and other neglected items. He informed the American Pickers star that there was a 1936 Packard pedal car somewhere towards the back. Interested to see the toy car’s condition, Wolfe climbed over the mountain of storage items to find the hidden treasure.

Take a look at what he finds in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66LMwovhLl8

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Pickers: Mike Puts in Work for a Pedal Car (Season 18) | History (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66LMwovhLl8)

‘American Pickers’ Host Marvels at Pedal Car’s Condition

Once Wolfe freed the pedal car from the depths of the garage, he and fellow American Pickers star Frank Fitz inspect the item to see if it’s worth the asking price of $500.

“It shows its history. It shows its age, but it also shows this thing was a carnival ride,” Wolfe explained.

According to the Americana expert, pedal cars weren’t just a kid’s toy or a part of a merry-go-round. They were made to look like miniatures of the full-size cars, themselves. And judging from the condition of the medal, nearly 90 years after the car was built, Wolfe theorized that this pedal car could have the same metal as the full-sized version it was modeled after. Aside from some rust and dents, the American Pickers decided the car was worth its weight in steel.

Before leaving with his newly acquired treasure, Wolfe admired Rick’s dedication to the history of American cars.

“Rick saw the significance of these bubble-top cars. He was a visionary, and he saw all of that before anyone else did,” Wolfe shared.