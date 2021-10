The West Hartford Town Council voted to approve a resolution urging the legislature to adopt the Transportation Climate Initiative Program. Although the Transportation Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P) will not be on the agenda when the General Assembly meets in special session later this month, the program, which is strongly supported by the governor and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection – and now by the West Hartford Town Council as well – is far from a dead issue.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO