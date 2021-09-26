CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sandman Netflix Series Posters Reveal First Look at the Endless

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring yesterday's TUDUM event, Netflix revealed the first footage from its adaptation of DC Comics' The Sandman. The footage showed the iconic scene that begins the story. Occultist Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance) attempts to capture Death. Instead, he catches Dream (Tom Sturridge). Netflix then released the first character posters for the series. They feature three Endless: Dream, Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), and Desire (Mason Alexander Park). Netflix also released posters depicting the sigils of these Endless, each representing one sibling, including Dream's helm, Death's ankh, and Desire's glass heart. You can see them below.

comicbook.com

