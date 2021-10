The Carolina Panthers are in Houston to take on the Texans on “Thursday Night Football”, with the 2-0 Panthers holding a 17-6 lead early in the 4th quarter. However, there’s concern regarding the health of cornerback Jaycee Horn. During the 3rd quarter, the rookie from South Carolina, who was taken 8th overall by the Panthers, suffered an apparent right leg injury and exited the game. Replays showed it to be a non-contact injury as Horn went to the ground and immediately motioned to trainers. He then had to be helped off the field, unable to put any weight on his right leg.

