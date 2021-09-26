WeHo Bistro named one of America’s Top 100 ‘Best Neighborhood Gems’

Welcome to a.m. Intel, a quick-and-dirty roundup of Portland food, drink, and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome; you can drop them here. WalletHub, a financial guidance and news site that offers free credit reports, also churns out hundreds of city power rankings in categories ranging from “fastest growing cities” to “most stressed cities” to “best cities for vegans and vegetarians.” Generally, the methodology behind these rankings is involved, pulling information about sales prices, distribution and ubiquity of businesses, and shopping patterns. Its latest deep-dive city ranking: the best coffee cities in America, based on 12 different sets of criteria including most coffee shops and cafes per capita, average spending on coffee per household, and percentage of adult coffee drinkers. By those and other criteria, the website named Portland 2021’s best coffee city in America, followed closely by San Francisco and Seattle. According to WalletHub, Portland is home to the most coffee and tea manufacturers per capita; the website ranks Portland fourth when it comes to most affordable coffee shops and cafes per capita rated 4.5 stars or higher (it’s unclear where this “ratings” are coming from — perhaps Yelp or Google? — but I digress). For a full breakdown, check out the WalletHub study for yourself. [WH]

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO