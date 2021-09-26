CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHo Bistro named one of America’s Top 100 ‘Best Neighborhood Gems’

By WEHO ville
WEHOville.com
 5 days ago
On the heels of being named one of America’s Top 100 Best Brunches, WeHo Bistro can now call itself one of the country’s Top 100 Best Neighborhood Gems. OpenTable, the group that publishes both lists, used internal data and customer reviews to create a list of the 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America, “highlighting the restaurants that contribute to the character of their neighborhoods and welcome diners in with exceptional hospitality, especially outdoors.”

