Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event: Claim free Primogems(1100+), 4 Star Claymore, and more
Every patch of Genshin Impact is full of in-game and web events that keep the players engaged. For patch 2.1, Moonlight Merriment is one of the most anticipated events. The event takes place in Liyue Harbor, where the traveler joins Keqing and Xiangling to prepare for the Moonchase festival. In this guide, we will explain the eligibility to take part in the Moonlight Merriment event in Genshin Impact and how to complete the various quests to get the rewards.gamingonphone.com
Comments / 0