CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event: Claim free Primogems(1100+), 4 Star Claymore, and more

By Sai Tiger Raina
gamingonphone.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery patch of Genshin Impact is full of in-game and web events that keep the players engaged. For patch 2.1, Moonlight Merriment is one of the most anticipated events. The event takes place in Liyue Harbor, where the traveler joins Keqing and Xiangling to prepare for the Moonchase festival. In this guide, we will explain the eligibility to take part in the Moonlight Merriment event in Genshin Impact and how to complete the various quests to get the rewards.

gamingonphone.com

Comments / 0

Related
attackofthefanboy.com

Genshin Impact Moonlight Seeker Locations: How to Get 100% and Unlock Luxurious Sea-Lord

The Moonlight Merriment event is currently underway in Genshin Impact, and the Moonlight Seeker quest tasks players with finding Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests. By reaching 100% collection progress, players can unlock a special new weapon called the Luxurious Sea-Lord, which is just a giant fish claymore. Currently, only the Path of Stalwart Stone part of the quest is available, but more will be added as the event continues. Here’s how to get 100% collection progress in the Moonlight Seeker Genshin Impact event.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact anime intro for Anniversary Event made by fan blows players away

Genshin Impact has kicked off its one-year Anniversary Event, but one player has stolen the show with their stunning fan-made anime intro. The Genshin Impact community is filled with all kinds of talented people, from cosplayers that bring the game’s characters to life to the amazing artists that recreate their favorite locations and boss fights. While this year’s Anniversary Event has been met with a lot of frustrations, a number of players have taken the opportunity to celebrate miHoYo’s free-to-play title.
COMICS
attackofthefanboy.com

Genshin Impact: How to Start the Spectral Secrets Event

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.1 newest Spectral Secrets event is already underway, allowing players the opportunity to get not only materials but also a great amount of Primogems. With that said, we will now tell you how to start the new event as well as offer some tips so that you can get all of its rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Genshin Impact 2.1 Passage of Clouds and Stars event is live

The Anniversary is here, and so are 10 intertwined fates. For the first anniversary of Genshin Impact, the Passage of Clouds and Stars event is here to celebrate!. This event offers some awesome log-in rewards, Here's everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Passage of Clouds and Stars event, including its rewards and duration.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Claymore#Genshinimpact#Balsam
techraptor.net

Genshin Impact Is Getting Review Bombed Over its Anniversary Event

After a years' worth of dedicating time and money to the world of Teyvat, fans of Genshin Impact are organizing across the internet in a clamorous outcry for the game's lackluster anniversary event rewards, leading to the game being review bombed. miHoYo, the developers of Genshin Impact, has remained silent...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact fans demand these changes from miHoYo after Anniversary Event

As Genshin Impact celebrates its one-year anniversary, the playerbase has reflected on the current state of the game, and provided a number of areas that they’d like to see improved in the future. The Genshin Impact Anniversary Event festivities are in full swing, with miHoYo kicking things off with the...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Genshin Impact first anniversary event: start time, web events, rewards, and more

Genshin Impact's first anniversary event kicks off this week and you'll be able to claim lots of rewards over the next few weeks. New content will also drop alongside these rewards, but so far the community reaction has been a little frosty. Many of the rewards are focused around what fans are calling free publicity for MiHoYo as they focus on creating fan art and cosplay entries, and a gacha-like reward scheme despite asking for a lot of effort from fans. Ouch.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Instagram
pcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests (Part 1)

The Moonlight Seeker activity in the Moonlight Merriment event in Genshin Impact has you looking for Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests. It’s actually one of the tougher ones since you won’t always have all the clues. That means you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled while looking at your surroundings. Here’s our Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment guide to help you with the Moonlight Seeker activity, especially the Mystmoon Chest and Moonchase Charm locations in Huaguang Stone Forest.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact Trail of Delicacies challenges guide (Part 1)

The Trail of Delicacies is one activity that’s part of the Moonlight Merriment event in Genshin Impact. In it, you’ll do battle against several enemies that reside in camps. By defeating your foes and their leader, you’ll receive rewards. Here’s our Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment guide to help you with the Trail of Delicacies challenges during the Path of the Stalwart Stone stage.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact players want better communication after botched Anniversary Event

Genshin Impact’s Anniversary Event has left many players disappointed, but could this situation have been avoided if there was more communication from miHoYo?. The Genshin Impact Anniversary Event hasn’t exactly gone down well with the game’s community. In fact, players from around the world have taken to social media to voice their anger at miHoYo for the lack of in-game rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Purrfect Tale free codes and how to redeem them (October 2021)

Purrfect Tale is a casual game created by BadMouse. It is more than a game featuring a great story told through several chapters where players will live the life of a teenager and will raise virtual cats. The game was released last August and already has completed a decent number of downloads. There’s a mysterious online social platform for the cats called WeCat where players can learn more about their cats’ secrets and funny stories from their daily lives. With a fairly large player base already, players were interested to get to know whether some gifts or gems within the game are gettable via codes or coupons. Well, the good news is that this is possible by following easy steps. Here’s a quick guide to get free Purrfect Tale redeem codes and how to redeem them.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact Moonchase Tales and Cuisine Machine guide (Part 1)

Moonchase Tales is yet another activity that you can do during the Moonlight Merriment event in Genshin Impact. It entails helping the Cloud Retainer adeptus in making a unique dish. Just watch out because there are some tricky mechanics involved. Here’s our Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment guide to help you with Moonchase Tales and how to use the Supreme Cuisine Machine.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Mihoyo Gives Away More Items for Genshin Impact Anniversary

Mihoyo has quelled player anger over the recent Genshin Impact Anniversary rewards by giving players additional free items from a premium bundle along with an announcement for an in-game concert. Genshin Impact players have been enjoying new content leading up to the launch of its anniversary including the debut of...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact daily login rewards: Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wit (October 2021)

Genshin Impact daily login, otherwise known as daily check-in, offers free Primogems and other in-game items that can be used during your travels through Teyvat. Genshin Impact’s daily login (daily check-in) gives travelers access to plenty of free items. These range from Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Mora, to other helpful items that can be used to spend on the game’s upcoming banners and level up your Adventure Rank.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy