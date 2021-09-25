How can I propose a rule to the Air Force or other Government Agency?
By Asked in Pinckneyville, IL
avvo.com
7 days ago
The Federal Register allows the public to comment. How can you get a rule onto the Federal Register? Could an agency refuse to allow the public to comment by not posting the rule in the Federal Register?. I would like to propose rules to change rights afforded in Administrative Discharge...
As part of the mandates from President Joe Biden’s May 12th Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is giving agencies until the end of October to assess how well they log cybersecurity incident data against a new maturity model. Agencies have just 60 days to identify “critical software” and 1 year to implement enhanced security measures.
ROME, N.Y. — PAR Government Systems Corp. in Rome has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force that could eventually be worth up $490.4 million. It’s a single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee completion and firm-fixed-price type orders for Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System (C-sUAS) software, hardware, and technical documentation, according to a Sept. 24 U.S. Department of Defense contract announcement. This pact provides for research, designing, prototyping, testing, evaluation, operational evaluation, experimentation, integration, technical installation, transition, and support through initial operations of C-sUAS technologies.
A Google Maps sleuth has been left baffled after spotting what appears to be a military base with “loads of tanks” in the middle of nowhere. The seemingly random placing of the military equipment spooked some Reddit users when user BDP935 uploaded the discovery. One clever user knew what the...
The apparent low-observable aircraft test shape appeared in broad daylight at Lockheed Martin’s Helendale radar cross-section measurement range. An apparently previously unseen low-observable aircraft test shape has emerged, with initial open-source intelligence research indicating it was spotted at Lockheed Martin’s secretive Helendale radar-cross section (RCS) measurement facility. This site, located in the Mojave Desert not far from the company’s Skunk Works headquarters at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, is among the most sophisticated of its kind and has played a key role in the development of U.S. stealth aircraft since the early 1980s. You can read all about this facility, which looks ripped from a science fiction movie, in this past feature of ours.
‘So … there I was, the only pilot in the cockpit and I have never piloted a KC-135 before!,’ Roger Daisley, former F-102 pilot. ‘During the Vietnam era, I was stationed in Okinawa, as a pilot, flying the F-102,’ recalls Roger Daisley, former F-102 pilot, on Quora. “I had just finished an R&R to the states and was returning to Okinawa. To get back, I caught a “hop” in a KC-135 (Jet tanker) from Travis Air Force Base, California, to Okinawa. Normally, the passengers sit in the back of the aircraft, where many times it is also packed with cargo, such as spare engines, etc. In this flight, there were about five to ten passengers, as I recall.
CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
The Zhuhai Airshow showcased Chinese J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter jets fitted with domestically produced engines, a significant milestone as Beijing pushes the capabilities of its J-20 aircraft in a bid to rival the USAF F-22. During this week China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (aka Zhuhai Airshow), a major...
The U.S. Air Force is working on detachable pontoons and other modifications for its MC-130J Commando II that could enable special forces to rely less on land-based runways in future conflicts, the service said Monday. The Commando II will be outfitted with a “removable amphibious float modification” to allow water-based...
TAMPA, Fla — The clock is ticking, and Congress has until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to take action to prevent a potential partial government shutdown. If they don't, agencies get stripped to the bone — doing only what's necessary. Some federal agencies won't even open Friday and thousands of federal employees...
Many years ago, a friend pulled back the trunk liner of a new Ford he’d recently bought. Next to the spare tire was a crumpled brown bag containing the remains of an assembly line employee’s lunch. Including what looked like a thoroughly gnawed lamb chop. How would that make you...
Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
With the FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the continued surge of the delta variant, governments across the world have renewed their push to increase the number of vaccinated individuals by persuading the holdouts. On Sept. 9, 2021, President Joe Biden announced sweeping vaccine mandates, expressing frustration at the vaccine holdouts: “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us.”
It's time to take the Space Force seriously. I remember when the formation of the U.S. Space Force was announced a few years back. I thought it was laughable, frankly. Almost ludicrous. Even just the name seemed more like a Saturday Night Live sketch than anything legitimately connected to our country's beloved military. But just the same, it doesn't look like it's going anywhere.
One fundamental reason for favouring consequentialism is the basic teleological intuition that the primary purpose of agency is to realize preferable outcomes. If you have a choice between a better state of affairs and a worse one, it's very natural to think that the better state of affairs would be the better option to choose.A slightly different way to put it is that if it would be good for something to happen, then it would be good to choose for it to happen. Our agency is itself part of the natural world, after all, and while it is distinctive in being subject to moral evaluation -- misdirected exercises of agency may be wicked in a way that unfortunately directed lightning strikes are not -- it's far from clear why this should transform an otherwise desirable outcome into an undesirable one. There's nothing obviously misdirected (let alone "wicked") about straightforwardly aiming at the good, after all.Consequentialism thus fits with an appealing conception of agency as a force for good in the world. Left to its own devices, the world might just as easily drift into bad outcomes as good ones, but through our choices, we moral agents may deliberately steer it along better paths.This suggests to me a (possibly new?) argument for consequentialism. For it seems a real cost to non-consequentialist views that they must give up this view of agency as a force for good. Instead, on non-consequentialist views, it could well be a bad thing for outcomes to fall under the control of -- even fully-informed and morally perfect -- agents.For example, consider a "lifeboat" case (with a choice between saving one or saving five others) where the non-consequentialist insists on flipping a coin rather than simply saving the many. Imagine a variant of the case where, if the captain of the lifeboat hadn't been steering it, it would have naturally drifted towards the five -- resulting in the best outcome. It's. . .
Government agencies often hit speed bumps when they try adopting data-driven decision models. Instead, they should use an AI-driven analytics system powered by a knowledge model to sort through data. This helps companies make smarter decisions and drive scalable results. Digital transformation is driving new innovations in government. It relies...
The Air Force needs a replacement for its aging E-3 Sentries, and off-the-shelf E-7 Wedgetails could fill the gap until a satellite capability emerges. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. Air Force is now actively looking into the possibility of buying a fleet of E-7 Wedgetail airborne early...
The Air Force has five B-21 Raider stealth bombers in development, but they won’t all roll out at once, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown told Defense One on Tuesday, during the annual State of Defense conference. But there will be a special public splash when the service...
When humans perform movements and actions in their surrounding environment, they typically feel that they own and control different parts of their body. Past theoretical studies have suggested that the sense of body ownership emerges from the integration of coherent multisensory signals in the brain. The sense of body agency, on the other hand, is thought to emerge from a coherence between predicted and perceived outcomes of a person's actions.
Comments / 0