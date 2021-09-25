If 25,000 was lost in pay as the result of unlawful military discharge do you get backpay?
This question is generic, and applies to where you can (and can't) file. You can apply to AFDRB and BCMR. If they upgrade your discharge would they award backpay?. I believe you can file in federal district court, but I believe if the amount in controversy exceeds 10,000 you find yourself in in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. Is this correct, and does U.S. Court of claims only hear cases in person or can they hear cases electronically? If you file with AFDRB or BCMR, or the DARB -A new board to review DRB and BCMRs, would you be able to file a lawsuit to request review their administrative decision?avvo.com
