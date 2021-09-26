Pokemon Unite: Game-breaking Lucario bug is making it a one-shot one-kill
Pokémon Unite has been gaining immense popularity ever since the game was first announced on June 24, 2020. The interesting tweak to the traditional MOBA genre has definitely made the game stream-worthy and after its recent release on Android and iOS, the downloads have skyrocketed. Still being in the initial stages of development, the game is bound to come with glitches and bugs. It was no surprise, then, that a bug was discovered in the meta Pokémon Lucario, making him a one-shot which is making Pokémon Unite Ranked matches unplayable for a lot of players.gamingonphone.com
Comments / 0