CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Game Balls Memphis Win

By JJ Perez
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article42 carries. 184 yards. Three touchdowns. What a workhorse performance from RB Sincere McCormick. In a game where it seem liked rushing lanes simply wouldn’t be there, UTSA remained committed to the run. And when the Roadrunners had a chance to win the game, UTSA leaned heavily on McCormick. All season long we’ve been waiting for a break out performance from UTSA’s two-time all American. Boy did he deliver. Following the game, McCormick jokingly said he could run another mile.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Warning For Teams Playing The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have quickly proven that they have one of the best offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott back under center and a talented, deep group of skill players, the NFC East club is well positioned to keep pace in any shoot-out this year.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Just a few days ago, the Carolina Panthers kept their undefeated season alive with a win dominant victory over the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, that win came with a significant cost. Star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and first-round corner Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot. Thankfully, the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Insiderunnersports Com#Rb Sincere Mccormick#Utsa#Olb#Tigers
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
National football post

After blowout win, Temple opens AAC slate vs. Memphis

After splitting its first four games, Temple will open American Athletic Conference play against Memphis on Saturday in Philadelphia. The Owls (2-2, 0-0 AAC) soundly defeated FCS foe Wagner 41-7 last Saturday. Quarterback D’Wan Mathis started for the first time since the opener when he sustained an injury against Rutgers....
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ganggreennation.com

Jets Week 2 Anti-Game Ball: Zach Wilson

The Jets lost yesterday which means it is time to give out an anti-game ball. I really hate it when I have to give the anti-game ball to the quarterback. I hate it even more when the quarterback is a rookie. I hate it more still when it is the rookie’s second game.
NFL
Register-Guard

Game balls for Oregon Ducks' 48-7 football win over Stony Brook Seawolves

The two true freshmen each caught second-half touchdown passes, the first of their careers, to help Oregon shake off a lethargic first half and pull away from Stony Brook in the second half. Ferguson was targeted a team-high six times and had four receptions for 31 yards, including a 1-yard reception for the first of four Oregon second-half touchdowns. The last touchdown pass came when Thornton, who took a pass in the left flat, made a couple of nifty moves and sprinted into the end zone for a 54-yard touchdown, the Ducks' longest pass play of the season. It was the first catch of Thornton's college career. He finished with 60 yards on two receptions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee-Tennessee Tech: Game balls

Tennessee (2-1) defeated Tennessee Tech (0-3), 56-0, Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Following Tennessee’s win against Tennessee Tech, Vols Wire issues game balls to top performers on offense, defense and special teams. Offense: Hendon Hooker. 17-of-25, 199 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 64 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown. NEXT: Game balls...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Elite 2022 Shooting Guard Nick Smith Jr. Announces Commitment

Nick Smith Jr. had purposed in his mind that he’d remain open throughout the recruitment process, so when he took his official visit to Arkansas earlier this month, Smith legitimately had no idea where he’d ultimately commit. Still, in retrospect, it was the short trip to Fayetteville, Ark., that prompted...
BASKETBALL
College Football News

Ball State vs Wyoming Prediction, Game Preview

Ball State vs Wyoming prediction and game preview. Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. The defending MAC champs ran into a wall in a 44-13 loss at Penn State, but the talent and experience are there to handle the conference season – and a road game like this.
WYOMING STATE
WTOK-TV

Bulldogs drop first game of the season in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTOK) - Mississippi State was ready to be put to the test in week three of college football. Both the Bulldogs and the Tigers went into this game undefeated. Memphis would get the ball moving first on a 49 yard fumble return by Sanchez Blake Jr. But State...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FanSided

Texas Tech football: Game balls for win over FIU

The Texas Tech football team had an impressive showing Saturday night against Florida International. Here are our game balls for the 54-21 win. No player on the roster needed a rebound performance more than QB Tyler Shough who had arguably his worst game as a starter last week against Stephen F. Austin. Fortunately, he bounced back in a big way against Florida International.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Post and Courier

Game Balls: Area players prolific in Week 5

Adams made six catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the Trojans' 62-58 win over Denmark-Olar. Brown went 12-for-17 passing for 211 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter to force overtime against Burke County. DJ Curry, RB. North Augusta. Curry rushed for 158 yards on...
FOOTBALL
JaguarReport

Broncos 23, Jaguars 13: Game Balls

Close, but not close enough. The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) showed tangible improvement in many areas in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos, but it wasn't enough for the Jaguars to find a way to victory. Even with the 10-point loss, though, the Jaguars still had a few individual performances...
NFL
thedallasnews.net

Calvin Austin III ignites Memphis rally, win over Miss. St.

Calvin Austin III scored three second-half touchdowns Saturday and Memphis withstood a 419-yard passing outburst from Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers to log a 31-29 non-conference win in Memphis. The Tigers couldn't secure the win until Rogers' attempt to run in a game-tying 2-point conversion with 1:32 left in the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Memphis vs. Mississippi State: LIVE GAME THREAD

After a 2-0 start to the season with wins over Nicholls and Arkansas State, the Tigers will take on arguably its toughest opponent of the season in Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are also 2-0 after a one-point win over Louisiana Tech and a dominating victory over NC State. Through two...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy