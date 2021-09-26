Game Balls Memphis Win
42 carries. 184 yards. Three touchdowns. What a workhorse performance from RB Sincere McCormick. In a game where it seem liked rushing lanes simply wouldn’t be there, UTSA remained committed to the run. And when the Roadrunners had a chance to win the game, UTSA leaned heavily on McCormick. All season long we’ve been waiting for a break out performance from UTSA’s two-time all American. Boy did he deliver. Following the game, McCormick jokingly said he could run another mile.247sports.com
