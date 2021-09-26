Game Balls Memphis Win

The two true freshmen each caught second-half touchdown passes, the first of their careers, to help Oregon shake off a lethargic first half and pull away from Stony Brook in the second half. Ferguson was targeted a team-high six times and had four receptions for 31 yards, including a 1-yard reception for the first of four Oregon second-half touchdowns. The last touchdown pass came when Thornton, who took a pass in the left flat, made a couple of nifty moves and sprinted into the end zone for a 54-yard touchdown, the Ducks' longest pass play of the season. It was the first catch of Thornton's college career. He finished with 60 yards on two receptions.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO