REPORT: Panthers Showing Interest in CB Richard Sherman

By Schuyler Callihan
 5 days ago

The Panthers are off to a 3-0 start to the season after defeating the Jets, Saints, and Texans. The hot start may not be a shock to some in the Carolinas but it has taken the national media by surprise, especially the defense.

Carolina ranks at the top or near the top of several defensive statistical categories thanks to an improved pass rush and a much-improved secondary. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they lost 1st round pick, CB Jaycee Horn, to a broken foot and is likely to miss 2-3 months. A.J. Bouye and Rashaan Melvin will be able to fill right in for Horn but the Panthers are scanning all possible options. One of which is to potentially add 33-year old free agent cornerback Richard Sherman.

According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, the Panthers have reached out to Sherman to express interest but no offer has been made at this time. Tampa Bay, Seattle, and Seattle have also reached out to Sherman, per Kleiman's report.

Sherman played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2011-17 and was at one point considered one of the best cornerbacks in the game. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer served as the Seahawks director of college scouting when Seattle drafted Sherman. The ties are there.

AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

