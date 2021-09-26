CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
London police make new arrest in Sabina Nessa murder investigation

By CNN
whdh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — The arrest of a man in connection with the murder of teacher Sabina Nessa is a “significant development” in the case, London’s Metropolitan Police said on Sunday. Nessa, 28, was killed last Friday as she walked the short distance from her home in southeast London to a local...

