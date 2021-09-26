How to properly clean your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series offers users a complete package when it comes to smartwatches. There's a lot to like, from running the latest Wear OS 3 software to the durable, well-designed hardware. In fact, you may love wearing this watch so much that you never want to take it off — except to charge, of course. But when you wear the smartwatch so much, it's bound to collect some grime on it, especially when you get in a good sweat during workouts. This means you'll want to be able to clean it really well, but how to clean the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may not be clear to you. Not to worry — we've got you.