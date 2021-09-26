CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian fighter jets escorted US Air Force bomber after it reportedly approached Russian airspace

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian fighter jets were scrambled to escort a US Air Force plane that reportedly approached Russian airspace over the Pacific Ocean, Russian state news agency TASS said Sunday. There were no violations of Russia's state border during the episode, according to TASS, which, citing Russia's National Defense Command Center, said...

www.wicz.com

