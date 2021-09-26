Clayton business searching for owner of submerged boat
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local business went to social media to ask for the public’s help locating the owner of a submerged boat in Clayton. Di Prinzio’s Kitchen located in Clayton posted a picture of a red and white boat that is almost fully submerged under the water next to the dock at around noon on Sunday. The business is asking that if anyone knows who the owner is that they contact the restaurant immediately.www.informnny.com
