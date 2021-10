SPRINGDALE, Ark — A husky that suffered injuries after being dragged behind an SUV is now recovering in a foster home. Two weeks ago, Springdale police arrested Leonardo Barboza after he was seen dragging a husky behind his SUV down a neighborhood on Basin Street. At the time, another husky, who appeared to have broken free from its tether, was chasing after the vehicle.

