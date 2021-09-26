Convicted in Worcester in 2006 murder of Eric Hayes, city man seeks parole

NATICK — Hearing about the things that convicted murderer Antoine E. Price, 37, has achieved during his 15 years behind bars was something Donna Hayes could not face. Hayes' 18-year-old son Eric Hayes was shot and killed by Price in November of 2006. And while she intended to sit through a parole board hearing and speak against Price's request to be released Thursday, something changed her mind and she left before the proceedings started at the state Parole Board offices in Natick.