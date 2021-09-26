CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Convicted in Worcester in 2006 murder of Eric Hayes, city man seeks parole

telegram.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATICK — Hearing about the things that convicted murderer Antoine E. Price, 37, has achieved during his 15 years behind bars was something Donna Hayes could not face. Hayes' 18-year-old son Eric Hayes was shot and killed by Price in November of 2006. And while she intended to sit through a parole board hearing and speak against Price's request to be released Thursday, something changed her mind and she left before the proceedings started at the state Parole Board offices in Natick.

www.telegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Natick, MA
Society
Natick, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
Natick, MA
Crime & Safety
Worcester, MA
Government
City
Natick, MA
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Society
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Brooklyn#Parole Board#Chess Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy