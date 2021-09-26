CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theoneste Bagosora, architect of Rwanda genocide, dies at 80

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Theoneste Bagosora, a former Rwandan army colonel regarded as the architect of the 1994 genocide in which more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsi and Hutus who tried to protect them were killed, died in a hospital in Mali on Saturday. His son Achille Bagosora announced the death in a Facebook post, saying, “Rest in Peace, Papa.” Bagosora was serving a 35-year sentence after being found guilty of crimes against humanity by the then-International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

