MLB

Rays vs. Marlins: Shane Baz on the mound

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
Rookie right-hander Shane Baz takes the mound this afternoon for his second big-league start. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Though the Rays clinched the American League East title on Saturday night, they made a point after the champagne celebration of saying they still have things to play for.

That starts today, as rookie right-hander Shane Baz takes the mound for his second big-league start. Baz made a dazzling debut on Monday, and if he looks good again today against the Marlins he could pitch his way into the Rays’ postseason plans, potentially as a starter.

The Rays have Wander Franco and Nelson Cruz back in the lineup as expected as they face Miami lefty Jesus Luzardo.

The Rays (96-59) also have a chance today to tie the franchise record for wins (97 in 2008) and, over the final week, finish with the best record in the AL. They have a five-game lead over the Astros, who they face starting Tuesday in Houston.

Here is the Rays lineup:

And for the Marlins:

• • •

