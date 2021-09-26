Rays vs. Marlins: Shane Baz on the mound

Rookie right-hander Shane Baz takes the mound this afternoon for his second big-league start. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Though the Rays clinched the American League East title on Saturday night, they made a point after the champagne celebration of saying they still have things to play for.

That starts today, as rookie right-hander Shane Baz takes the mound for his second big-league start. Baz made a dazzling debut on Monday, and if he looks good again today against the Marlins he could pitch his way into the Rays’ postseason plans, potentially as a starter.

The Rays have Wander Franco and Nelson Cruz back in the lineup as expected as they face Miami lefty Jesus Luzardo.

The Rays (96-59) also have a chance today to tie the franchise record for wins (97 in 2008) and, over the final week, finish with the best record in the AL. They have a five-game lead over the Astros, who they face starting Tuesday in Houston.

Here is the Rays lineup:

And for the Marlins:

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.