Let's play Jeopardy: This key NHL boss was born during World War II

hockeybuzz.com
 5 days ago

Answer: He was born when Franklin Delano Roosevelt was president and today his team may be the Eastern Conference favorite to win the Stanley Cup?. Answer: Based on what he has done the past four seasons, he should be the first person hired if there is a coaching vacancy. Question:...

chatsports.com

Traverse City: Detroit Red Wings Survive Dallas Stars Third Period Comeback, 5-4

The Dallas Stars opened Traverse City with a loss that featured a comeback drive that fell just short as the Red Wings survived for the win. Both teams came out a little sloppy, but the Stars were slowly able to generate the majority of zone time. A high stick by Joe Veleno put Dallas on the power play, and the Stars were able to generate multiple chances, especially on the second unit with Mavrik Borque on the half wall.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Training Camp: Day 3

Sources: Chicago Sun-Times, Daily Herald, NBC Sports Chicago, The Athletic Chicago. Here's a summary of newsworthy notes from Day 3 of Blackhawks training camp:. * Colton Dach and Alec Regula left Saturday's scrimmage mid-game after each getting hurt. * Collin Delia remained out with what is reportedly an injury so...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Training Camp Updates, Injury Report, Flyers Warriors, ECDAB

1) On Sunday, the Flyers will have a special teams centered practice. At 11 a.m. ET, they will hold a 45-minute scrimmage. On the team's official website, there are day-by-day reports from training camp session notes, quotes from players and Alain Vigneault, video clips and more. * Day 1 Report...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Ottawa wins in OT over Winnipeg in pre-season opener!

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. Shane Pinto scored the OT winner as the Ottawa Senators knocked off the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Sunday night. For a pre-season game, the Sens top prospects were the best players on the ice tonight, which was very nice to see. I know they say, don’t read too much into a pre-season game but there were many positive takeaways. But, can Ottawa please eliminate the terrible 2nd period lapses they had last year? It happened again in Winnipeg, with 1 shot on goal in the 2nd period after outshooting/outchancing the Jets in the first period. The Sens recovered with a much better third period and OT, but this second period letdown pattern needs to be eliminated, please!
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Flyers Preseason Gameday: 9/28/21 vs NYI

28 Claude Giroux - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny. 23 Oskar Lindblom - 19 Derick Brassard - 89 Cam Atkinson. 64 Maksim Sushko - 50 German Rubtsov - 71 Max Willman. 76 Isaac Ratcliffe - 82 Connor Bunnaman - 62 Tyson Foerster. 9 Ivan Provorov - 94 Ryan...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Tune Up Time

Time can be a crazy thing. A mere few weeks ago we were starved for any kind of hockey news. The long summer days dragged on…then, seemingly out of nowhere, time accelerated. Suddenly development camp was upon us, and the rookie tournament right behind that. While it’s great seeing the kittens, we were all waiting for the big cats to take over.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Toronto vs. Montreal Take 2

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The result matters very little in preseason games but it was still very nice to see what should be the Habs’ second line this season really click. Josh Anderson scored a couple of goals, Christian Dvorak scored his first in the Red, White and Blue on heck of a passing play with the man advantage from Armia to Drouin to Dvorak who masterfully put it in. IT must be said that the refs were quite harsh on the Leafs early on when they gave them 4 penalties in a row, but on the bright side of things, it meant quality special practice for Montreal.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Flyers Drop Preseason Opener, Practice Day, TIFH

1) The Flyers opened their six-game preseason slate on Tuesday night with a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia got goals from Egor Zamula and Maksim Sushko will New got regulation tallies from Adam Pelech and Noah Dobson before Anthony Beauvillier scored on a counterattack in the opening shift of overtime to end the game.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Toronto at Ottawa pre-season home opener

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. Gameday in Ottawa! See the line up below as shown on the Sens twitter account. Goaltenders. 32 Gustavsson, Filip G. 33 Søgaard, Mads. 70 Mandolese,...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

CBJ P3- Saint Louis

The Columbus Blue Jackets are completing their trio of games with a Western Conference foe in the St Louis Blues this evening at Nationwkde Arena, after playing the previous two nights against Eastern Conference competition. Former Central Divison foe in the Blues had a rather large amount of turnover on...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Logan Brown finally traded!

The Ottawa Senators have finally traded forward Logan Brown to the St Louis Blues along with a conditional 4th round pick for LW Zach Sanford. Sanford will be a UFA at the end of the season. He will make 2 million this season. After management saw Brown for just three...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Canadiens drop 1st of 6 Exhibition Games

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The preseason doesn’t matter, I know it, you know it, the coaches and the players know it, but they still have got to go through the motions. Still, the Leafs got a well deserved 4-1 win over the Habs tonight as there was no doubt who was the better side. The 32-17 advantage Toronto got shot wise is a pretty good reflection of how the game went. Neither side was icing a full NHL line-up though so there’s no reason to hit the panic button just yet Habs fans.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

PSG 1: Five Things to Keep an Eye On Against the Sharks

Today the preseason kicks off for the Golden Knights at the T-Mobile arena against the San Jose Sharks. Here are the lines in practice courtesy of Jesse Granger on Twitter:. Lots to like about this preseason lineup. Here are five things to watch:. 1. How do the big two look?
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Hurricanes sign Ronan Seeley to entry-level contract

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Friday that they’ve signed defenseman Ronan Seeley to a three-year, entry-level contract. Seeley was selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Last season, he played 23 games with the WHL’s Everett Silvertips, scoring...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Did The Golden Knights Get Better This Offseason?

The Golden Knights lost to the Canadiens in the third round due to the attrition the roster went through in the first two rounds against Minnesota and Colorado. Also, injuries down the stretch, but it’s fair to say the first two rounds were absolute wars. When Nicolas Roy is your...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Red and White game - goals from new faces, Team White wins in shootout 3-2

I’m actually going back to watch all of period 1, some quick thoughts as the wraps up. I’ll leave my pregame below. Larkin, Staal, Vrana and Berggren all sat this one out. Hopefully most of this is precautionary, but starting the year down Larkin and Vrana could make for some rough sledding early on. Vrana is now slated to see a specialist on Monday, and that’s not good news. The realization that Larkin, Bertuzzi and Fabbri all had season interrupting injuries last year, the top 6 gets thin quick. That could force a top line with Suter, Zadina and (?). My pick at this point would be Raymond, but it could end up as Ryan with Veleno coming in to a lower line. If we lose 3 or 4 forwards, Veleno, Raymond and Berggren (if healthy) could all see significant ice time.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Rangers kick off six-game preseason vs. Isles at MSG tonight

The Rangers kick off the Gerard Gallant era and 2021-22 campaign with their first pre-season game of the season tonight against the Isles at MSG. As we have seen from Gallant's press conferences to date, he is a straight shooter who will provide clear responses without revealing much. He clearly won't be coddling the players, nor will he attempt to be their friends, but he will provide guidance to them. Gallant won't be texting the players or managing them off-hours, but he will be overseeing all - assisted by the other coaches and GM Chris Drury - when in the building or messages need to be sent.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Leafs open pre-season vs. Canadiens, sign prospect Villeneuve

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs open their six game exhibition schedule where their playoff run ended four months ago, at Scotiabank Arena against the archrival Montreal Canadiens. The contest has nearly nothing on the line compared to the deciding game of the first round series, but marks the first of nine straight games against their Atlantic Division rivals in the Eastern time zone.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Dumba and Foligno Named Alternate Captains

The Wild transformation from the old guard is now complete as today Matt Dumba and Marxus Foligno were names alternate captains, replacing Ryan Suter and Zach Parise following their contract buyouts earlier this Summer. Foligno was an obvious choice as some felt he may even have been named captain last...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Impressions after rookie camp

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames capped off their respective rookie camps with two games against each other. The first game went to the Oilers in a 4-3 loss. The next to the Flames in a 2-1 victory. Three players stood out in particular, but let’s cover a few more...
NHL

