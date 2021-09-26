Let's play Jeopardy: This key NHL boss was born during World War II

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. Shane Pinto scored the OT winner as the Ottawa Senators knocked off the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Sunday night. For a pre-season game, the Sens top prospects were the best players on the ice tonight, which was very nice to see. I know they say, don’t read too much into a pre-season game but there were many positive takeaways. But, can Ottawa please eliminate the terrible 2nd period lapses they had last year? It happened again in Winnipeg, with 1 shot on goal in the 2nd period after outshooting/outchancing the Jets in the first period. The Sens recovered with a much better third period and OT, but this second period letdown pattern needs to be eliminated, please!

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO