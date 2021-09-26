CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Responding to PSG, La Liga’s Tebas attacks funding in letter

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe escalation of squabbling started with Spanish league president Javier Tebas publicly launching jibes at Paris Saint-Germain — particularly for signing Lionel Messi. An enraged response by PSG, a complaint in writing to Tebas, was not going to silence him. In a letter to PSG seen by The Associated Press,...

Yardbarker

Pochettino Drops a Major Hint on Tactical Plans for PSG’s Messi, Neymar and Mbappe Attack

It has only been a mere two matches, but Paris Saint-Germain’s star-studded attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have yet to form potent chemistry this season. The trio earned a start in PSG’s recent Ligue 1 fixture against Olympique Lyonnais and had a difficult time in creating multiple high percentage goal-scoring chances for each other.
Javier Tebas
Lionel Messi
Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG

It was the moment the fan had really been waiting for ever since Lionel Messi was unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player nearly two months ago. Now he is up and running in Paris and the crowd at the Parc des Princes, who will not forget their evening, will hope it was just the first goal of many.
PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
Leicester City vs. Napoli: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Europa League in English and Spanish

It’s Leicester City vs. Napoli Thursday afternoon as Europa League 2021 play opens up. Thursday’s match features a Leicester City team that’s been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League in recent years. Jamie Vardy continues to lead the scoring while Youri Tielemansa remains a big factor -- and the target of transfer rumors. On the other side is Napoli out of Serie A. The Italian League club has been in Champions League contention in recent years and currently finds itself a step down in Europ a League play. Napoli has started strong this season, going a perfect 3-0, including a win against Juventus last time out. Fans looking to track down the match in the U.S. will have to look in different places for the English and Spanish broadcast. The match will be broadcast on TV via TUDN and UniMás in Spanish. However, the English broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+ streaming.
La Liga: Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Matchday 5 in La Liga sees Celta Vigo take on Cadiz at the Balaidos Stadium on Friday 17th September. Ahead of the game we take a look at Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Live Stream, Preview and Prediction details. Celta Vigo vs Cadiz: Preview. Both the sides are sitting at the...
Real Madrid, Barca Challenge La Liga’s Deal with CVC

La Liga’s top clubs were unable to stop a vote approving an investment from CVC Capital, so now they are attacking the agreement itself. Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Athletic Bilbao said they are “challenging” the deal in separate statements, implying that it violates Spanish law. The deal “infringes the applicable...
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Valencia - La Liga

Real Madrid will be looking to strengthen their La Liga title credentials as they visit the Mestalla to face Valencia this weekend. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be buoyed by their midweek Champions League success over Inter and they have been in fine form on domestic soil so far this campaign.
The Tiger who came for free: Falcao is back and scoring in La Liga

Rayo Vallecano’s top-flight return was a miracle and now they have signed Radamel Falcao. But all is not well with the club. This was the kind of moment you didn’t want to miss and on the corner of Avenida Albufera and Payaso Fofó street, down in the People’s Republic of Vallecas, the opening bars of the Final Countdown boomed out. Inside, in the front row of seats on the eastern side of the ground where Colombian flags joined tricolours and the smoke smells sickly sweet, the fan in the tiger onesie roared and sang along. Around him, they did the same. Or just laughed. There were 3,280 people, plus a dozen or so gathered in the tower blocks overlooking the wall at one end, all going slightly mad while their striker wore a smile the size of the city he had returned to.
Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga: Live blog, updates, goals, highlights

WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth opens its doors for another Barcelona match, and it’s an important one in La Liga as the Blaugrana welcome Granada in a must-win game. After the tough loss to Bayern Munich it is imperative that Barça respond with a great performance, and facing a winless Granada team gives them a chance to do that. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. LET’S LIVE BLOG!!!
What to expect from La Liga’s Nigerians this season

With the summer transfer window completed, we take a look at what to expect from some of the Nigerians plying their trade in Spain. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF) Umuahia native Chukwueze has been out since he suffered a hip injury in the semi-final of the Europa League against Arsenal in May. Despite Yeremy Pina playing a decent role as his deputy, the role of Chukwueze in Unai Emery's squad has never been in doubt due to his quick feet and pace. The youngest player to ever play 100 games for the club, the Nigerian international will be as important as ever on his return.
As the pandemic subsides, La Liga is playing for extra time in India

Spanish football’s top tier La Liga is attempting expand its footprint in a cricket-first nation. We take a closer look at how it is recalibrating its go-to-market strategy in India, backed by experiential and on-the-ground activation. The pandemic has forced sports brands to look for new ways to connect with...
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Cadiz - La Liga

If Barcelona's perilous predicament wasn't obvious enough before, it certainly is now. In desperate search of an equaliser against Granada on Monday, Ronald Koeman resorted to throwing centre-backs Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo up front, while their teammates swung a stream of crosses into the middle. This tactical masterclass did...
