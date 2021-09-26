Search suspended for person in water near Southwest Pass
The search for a person in the water near Southwest Pass has ended.
The Coast Guard says they suspended its search at around 7 p.m. Saturday for a person in the water near Southwest Pass, Louisiana.
Rescue crews searched more than 4,600 square miles for a combined search time of 80 hours.
The Coast Guard received the call at 1:30 p.m. Thursday from the fishing vessel Master Wayne crew reporting a crewmember reportedly fell overboard.
Rescue crews involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter
- Coast Guard Station Venice
- Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack
- Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries marine
- Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Department marine
