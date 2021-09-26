CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Search suspended for person in water near Southwest Pass

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARa0y_0c8e7uvC00

The search for a person in the water near Southwest Pass has ended.

The Coast Guard says they suspended its search at around 7 p.m. Saturday for a person in the water near Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Rescue crews searched more than 4,600 square miles for a combined search time of 80 hours.

The Coast Guard received the call at 1:30 p.m. Thursday from the fishing vessel Master Wayne crew reporting a crewmember reportedly fell overboard.

Rescue crews involved in the search:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter
  • Coast Guard Station Venice
  • Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack
  • Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries marine
  • Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Department marine

