Burrow completed 14 of 18 passes for 172 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Steelers. He added seven yards on five rushing attempts. Burrow was picked off in the first quarter, but Ben Roethlisberger gave it right back with an interception of his own, and Burrow capitalized with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd to open the scoring. After the Steelers tied it with 1:04 left before halftime, Burrow responded with a 34-yard strike to Ja'Marr Chase just 27 seconds later to take a 14-10 lead in the locker room. A nine-yard touchdown pass to Chase -- Burrow's fourth touchdown to the rookie receiver in three games -- extended the Bengals' lead to 24-7 in the third quarter. The defense held up from there, moving Cincinnati to 2-1 heading into Thursday's visit from the Jaguars for a Week 4 clash.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO