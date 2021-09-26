CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots vs. Saints score: New Orleans fends off late comeback attempt, upsets New England in Foxborough

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd that's pretty much the dagger for the Patriots comeback hopes. Couldn't allow points on that drive and gave up seven. New England trails by 15 with 2:37 left.

NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Panthers

The New Orleans Saints head to Charlotte as they take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. This Saints-Panthers matchup is crucial, as the winner will take an early lead in the NFC South standings. It’s time to continue our NFL predictions series with a Saints Week 2 prediction. New Orleans’...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Patriots Enemy Profile: New Orleans Saints

The New England Patriots won last week 25-6. Both offensively and defensively, New England dominated the game. The team looks to improve to 2-1 as they take on the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2013. In addition to the normal game day activities, former Patriots receiver Julien Edleman will be honored at halftime for his remarkable career and surely they’ll have a terrific video that will take a long walk down memory lane of his time in New England. His accomplishments will and should land him a spot at the Patriots hall of fame.
NFL
nbcboston.com

Patriots vs. Jets Preview: A Must-Win Game for New England?

Tom E. Curran's Patriots vs. Jets preview and prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Would one consider this a “must-win” game? One could. But I always counter “must-win” with “or what?” They gonna disband the team? Relegate ‘em?. There will be 15 more games after Sunday’s game in Northern...
NFL
NOLA.com

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots: Series history, notes and Jameis Winston

Ahhh, Bill Belichick. Like so many other teams, the Saints have not had a whole lot of success against the greatest coach ever to patrol an NFL sideline. Not only has the Black and Gold not had recent success, they have only defeated New Englad four times, although three of those victories have come on the road.
NFL
ESPN

New England Patriots RB James White carted off with hip injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots running back James White, one of the NFL's clutch players on third down, was carted off the field and quickly ruled out with a hip injury in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. On a third-and-3 play with 11:34 remaining in the second...
NFL
wgno.com

BLOG: New Orleans Saints look to rebound against Patriots

FOXBOROUGH (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints (1-1) look to rebound against the New England Patriots (1-1) at Gillett Stadium on Sunday. The Saints are coming off of one of the worst offensive performances of the Sean Payton era, falling to the Panthers, 26-7. The Patriots defeated the Jets on the road in Week 2, 25-6.
NFL
foxwilmington.com

Postgame Transcripts: Week 2 vs. New Orleans Saints

I feel, obviously, very proud of the guys today. I thought it was a good team win. I thought our guys played hard. A lot of things we have to get corrected. A lot of guys went down today. A lot of new guys stepped up. Too many coaching errors in the first half. You know, having to call time out because we have the wrong call in or one of our players gets confused. We have to clean a lot of things up as a coaching staff first and then in the second half, offensively, we just continue to kind of have that lull, especially when we have a lead. We just have to learn how to be aggressive but still be smart. I thought at the end though, despite the woes of the kicking game, just not enough good plays in the kicking game. I thought our guys on offense made the plays they had to make. Zane [Gonzalez] stepped up and defensively, obviously, we got a lot of pressure all day and stopped the run. Obviously, the Saints have been through a lot over the last month. Respect for them. A tremendous amount of respect for Sean Payton, down coaches this week, and we know we will see them again at the end of the season for a great game.
NFL
FanSided

New Orleans Saints: Madden simulation vs. Patriots in Week 3

This time last week, New Orleans Saints fans were on cloud nine after dominating the Packers in Week 1. Fast forward to the present day, however, and it’s an entirely different mood in the Big Easy. Losing by double-digit points to the Panthers will do that to you. Week 3...
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Outsider’s Perspective: Can New Orleans respond against another tough defense in the New England Patriots?

As week three approaches the Saints have gone from possible NFC contenders to unknowns if you enjoy keeping up with the national media. After a wounded Saints team fell short versus an undefeated Carolina Panthers team in Week two, New Orleans will look to respond against a New England Patriots team who easily could be undefeated themselves entering Week three.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots vs. Saints: Three to Watch on Defense vs. New Orleans

The New England Patriots will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While New Orleans is primarily known for its high-powered and versatile offense, they also possess a more-than-formidable defense, capable of beating teams in various ways. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Saints’ weaknesses.
NFL

