Bears at Browns final score: Myles Garrett, Cleveland defense hound Justin Fields in first-career start
The Cleveland Browns ended Sunday's game in victory formation against the Chicago Bears. The Browns outscored Chicago, 16-3, in the second half to secure a 26-6 victory. It was a long day for first-round pick Justin Fields, who was sacked nine times for 67 yards lost. Myles Garrett was responsible for 4.5 sacks. To Fields' credit, he did a good job of protecting the football despite heavy pressure. Fields finished completing 6-of-20 pass attempts for 68 yards. Chicago fumbled a kickoff but neither team turned the ball over.www.cbssports.com
