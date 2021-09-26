CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears at Browns final score: Myles Garrett, Cleveland defense hound Justin Fields in first-career start

By Josh Edwards
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns ended Sunday's game in victory formation against the Chicago Bears. The Browns outscored Chicago, 16-3, in the second half to secure a 26-6 victory. It was a long day for first-round pick Justin Fields, who was sacked nine times for 67 yards lost. Myles Garrett was responsible for 4.5 sacks. To Fields' credit, he did a good job of protecting the football despite heavy pressure. Fields finished completing 6-of-20 pass attempts for 68 yards. Chicago fumbled a kickoff but neither team turned the ball over.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Under Center Podcast: Bears Vs Browns Preview: How Will Justin Fields Do in His First Pro Start?

Under Center Podcast: Bears, Browns Preview - How will Fields do in first start? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's a Fields Friday as we get you prepared for Bears v Browns this Sunday. Ken Davis and NBC 5's Siafa Lewis provide a full breakdown of Sunday's matchup as rookie QB Justin Fields gets prepared for his first regular-season start of his career. The guys discuss what Justin Fields should be aware of, should Matt Nagy stick with him if he's struggling, will Andy Dalton be back if healthy, can the defense improve on s stellar performance last week, and a lot more. BEAR DOWN!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields will start for Bears against Browns in Week 3

The moment every Bears fan has been waiting for is finally here. Justin Fields is getting his first NFL start this Sunday against the Browns. Matt Nagy announced on Wednesday that Andy Dalton will be week-to-week with a knee injury, thrusting the rookie quarterback into the starting role. However this...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields might finally be the starting QB

The Chicago Bears won their first football game of the season. They defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a final score of 20-17. They got close to blowing the lead that they had but they held on for their first win of the year. It was a game that had a lot of different stories. The biggest story, however, was the quarterback situation.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#The Cleveland Browns#American Football
FanSided

Matt Nagy’s quote about Justin Fields will further enrage Bears fans

The calls for Justin Fields to start aren’t going away, and Matt Nagy’s most recent quote will only further enrage Bears fans. The Chicago Bears remained committed to Andy Dalton all through the preseason, and even after they were overmatched in all facets by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 he’ll remain the starting quarterback in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. But it’s a home game, and if Dalton struggles the fans will be present to voice their displeasure/call for Justin Fields to play.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Browns predictions: Can Chicago pull off the upset in Justin Fields' first NFL start?

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will battle the Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Sunday, where rookie quarterback Justin Fields will be making his first NFL start. Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bears defense amassed four takeaways, and they’ll be looking to contend with a talented Browns offense. With Fields getting the start, look for an offense more tailored around his skillset, where there are chances to beat this Browns defense, which has looked shaky in the first couple of games.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Watch: Justin Fields' Bears-Browns Pregame Speech, First as Starter

Watch Justin Fields' first pregame speech as starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's a new era of football for the Chicago Bears. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields is getting his first NFL start because of an injury to Andy Dalton, and if he plays well he could keep the role long term.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cleveland19.com

Myles Garrett has stunning performance as Browns triumph over Bears

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns improved to 2-1 overall with a win over the Chicago Bears Sunday. The final score was 26-6. Myles Garrett has set a Browns’ record with 4.5 sacks in a game. Kareem Hunt scored to put the Browns up 20-6 in the 4th quarter.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy