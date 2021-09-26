Bears at Browns final score: Myles Garrett, Cleveland defense hound Justin Fields in first-career start

Under Center Podcast: Bears, Browns Preview - How will Fields do in first start? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's a Fields Friday as we get you prepared for Bears v Browns this Sunday. Ken Davis and NBC 5's Siafa Lewis provide a full breakdown of Sunday's matchup as rookie QB Justin Fields gets prepared for his first regular-season start of his career. The guys discuss what Justin Fields should be aware of, should Matt Nagy stick with him if he's struggling, will Andy Dalton be back if healthy, can the defense improve on s stellar performance last week, and a lot more. BEAR DOWN!

