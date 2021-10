UFC 266 main event featured Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega. This fight turned the heads of some of the biggest names and got some of the greatest Twitter reactions. A stunning face-off between two of the best in the men’s featherweight division, Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega turned out to be a real contender for Fight of the Year. “The Great” proved to the world once again why he is the champion and made the entire arena that was booing him stand and applaud his sensational performance. Volkanovski won the fight via unanimous decision against Ortega but “T-City” showed amazing heart and even managed to almost submit the champ at UFC 266. Check out the Twitter reactions to this dominating performance by the champion.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO