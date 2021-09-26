CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erdogan says Turkey could buy more Russian defense systems

By Ivana Saric
 5 days ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told "Face the Nation" on Sunday that Turkey may still purchase a second Russian S-400 air defense system despite U.S. warnings of the potential consequences. Why it matters: The U.S. imposed sanctions on Turkey in December 2020 for its purchase of its first Russian missile...

Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
Lesley Stahl
Olaf Scholz
Angela Merkel
Liz Cheney
Margaret Brennan
Turkey's Erdoğan criticizes Biden, asks for money back on F-35

Fresh off his first visit with Vladimir Putin in over a year, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused a top Biden official of "supporting terrorism" and demanded the U.S. pay $1.4 billion for kicking Turkey out of a stealth fighter jet program. Why it matters: Erdoğan's belligerence and deepening cooperation...
Axios World

Early engagement with long-standing partners in Europe, the Middle East and East Asia. An effort to deepen relationships in Southeast Asia. Little high-level attention at all on sub-Saharan Africa. Secretary of State Tony Blinken has visited 22 countries, mostly in Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific, with one stop...
The Independent

Putin, Erdogan sit down for talks on war-torn Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday. It was the first in-person meeting for Putin in over two weeks. On Sept. 14, the Russian president went into self-isolation after a staff member he worked in close contact with contracted coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to reporters that the two-week self-isolation ended for Putin on Wednesday. As the two leaders sat down for talks, Putin pointed out that relations between the two countries “develop positively.” “Negotiations are sometimes difficult, but with a positive final...
The Independent

Cyprus' top diplomat: Turkey is creating new Ottoman empire

The foreign minister of the divided island of Cyprus is accusing Turkey’s president of attempting to promote a new Ottoman empire in the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East — and says such an approach to geopolitics could adversely impact regional security.Nikos Christodoulides, whose Mediterranean island nation is divided into a breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south that is a member of the European Union, pointed to what he called aggressive Turkish behavior not only in Cyprus but in Syria, Iraq Libya and other Arab countries in the region.“We see the militarization of the...
AFP

Putin praises 'useful' Erdogan talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan lauded three-hour talks as "useful" and "productive" as they met to discuss the Syrian conflict. Writing on Twitter, Erdogan called the talks "productive".
AFP

Iran FM says nuclear talks will restart 'very soon'

Iran's foreign minister said Friday that stalled talks on the Iranian nuclear accord would resume "very soon" but the United States responded by saying it wasn't sure what timeframe Tehran had in mind. The talks, brokered by the Europeans, seek the return of the United States to the 2015 agreement trashed by former president Donald Trump -- as well as Iran's return to full compliance. "We are reviewing the Vienna negotiations files currently and very soon Iran's negotiations with the four plus one countries will recommence," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in New York, referring to Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany. "We see a constructive type of negotiation that will lead to tangible verifiable results in the foreign policy of the new government in Iran," the foreign minister added during a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
US News and World Report

Erdogan Says Course of US-Turkey Ties 'Does Not Bode Well'

ISTANBUL (AP) — The current course of U.S.-Turkey relations “does not bode well,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said before departing the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday. In a wide-ranging briefing to Turkish journalists, Erdogan highlighted divisions between the NATO allies over Turkey’s purchase of a...
Reuters

Erdogan says Turkey-U.S. ties not healthy - Haberturk TV

ANKARA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey's ties with the United States were not healthy and that Washington needed to "sort out" issues over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems, according to broadcaster Haberturk. Ties between the NATO allies struck a low...
