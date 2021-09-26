CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Olivia Rodrigo Stunned in a Plunge Saint Laurent Black Gown at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

By Aimée Lutkin
Cosmopolitan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has been evolving her style since her debut album “Sour” was released in May of this year. The teen star began her career on the Disney channel's Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. It's not easy to make the transition from Disney to being seen as an adult. It seemed like Rodrigo was using her walk down the red carpet at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening Gala to make a statement about how she's growing up.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Olivia Rodrigo stuns in cleavage-baring gown at LA gala

Olivia Rodrigo left little to the imagination in a very risque gown she wore to the gala in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old singer attended the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on Saturday night and stole the spotlight in a strapless black Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello.
LOS ANGELES, CA
imdb.com

Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

You've Got Mail—and it's an update you won't want to miss! On Saturday, Sept. 25, Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance after keeping a relatively low profile over the years. So what inspired the beloved rom-com star to step back into the spotlight, even for just one night? The When Harry Met Sally actress attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. And not that anyone expected anything less from the A-lister, but Meg looked effortlessly chic and elegant on the red carpet, wearing a floor-length dress by Ulyana Sergeenko. The design, which featured a pretty lavender floral print all over, had a flowy silhouette, square neckline...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haile Gerima
Person
Anthony Vaccarello
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Renzo Piano
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Sophia Loren
Person
Jason Blum
ETOnline.com

Megan Fox Is Stunning In Strappy Red Gown at 2021 Met Gala

Megan Fox is bringing the heat to the 2021 Met Gala. The 35-year-old actress arrived on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night out. Fox wowed in a beaded red gown with strappy details, plunging neckline and cutouts. This is Fox's first Met Gala...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Sharon Stone, 63, Stuns In A Gorgeous Black Dress From Thom Browne For Met Gala — Photos

Sharon Stone turned heads at the Met Gala, wearing a black dress with white sparkles that was designed by Thom Browne. Sharon Stone has still got it, and boy did she flaunt it at the 2021 Met Gala. The 63-year-old actress stunned on the red carpet of the New York star-studded event in a gorgeous black dress from Thom Browne that had a touch of white sparkles. Sharon’s outfit also came with a matching cape, which the superstar removed before she walked up the steps at the Met.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Ana de Armas Channels Former Bond Girl Barbara Bach With Her Sexy Gown at the No Time to Die Premiere

Ana de Armas was one of the many celebrities who wowed us with their red carpet fashion at the world premiere of No Time to Die, which was held at Royal Albert Hall in London last night. From shimmering sequined gowns to luxe velvet tuxedo jackets, it was clear the stars were excited to get dressed up for the occasion — and to pay homage to the glamour of the James Bond franchise. De Armas, however, who wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown, also seemed to want to pay homage to the Bond girls who came before her with her sartorial selection for the night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gown#Blumhouse Production#The Academy Museum#Tiktok
Hypebae

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Is Finally Opening to the Public

The largest museum in North America to explore film, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is finally set to open this month. At the Los Angeles-based space, viewers can experience the art, science and social impact of moviemaking. With the opening of the museum, Director and President Bill Kramer shared:...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Gucci Dress & Gold Sandals at ‘The Lost Daughter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson turned heads in a sparkling, fringed crystal-embellished Gucci dress for the “The Lost Daughter” premiere red carpet yesterday at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The star-studded event certainly wasn’t short of head-turning looks, but it’s safe to say that Johnson was one of the brightest stars on the carpet that night. To complement this couture piece, Johnson paired her outfit with gold sandals. A stylish choice that added a sleek element without drawing away attention from the dress itself. Johnson is certainly no stranger to wearing sheer, classy outfits on and off the red carpet. The actress can often be...
BEAUTY & FASHION
imdb.com

Zoë Kravitz Shines in See-Through Gown as She and Channing Tatum Arrive Separately to Met Gala

There are no Big Little Lies here: Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are bound to cross paths inside the 2021 Met Gala. While they've yet to officially make their red carpet debut as a couple, all eyes were on the actor as he arrived at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art noticeably solo. Not soon after, Zoë arrived on her own in a daring look that instantly made our Best Dressed list. On Monday, Sept. 13, the pair stepped out in their finest attire—without any Crocs in sight!—to celebrate the star-studded fashion extravaganza. The High Fidelity actress, who took a break from directing Channing for her feature film...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Elevates the Little Black Dress With Pearl-Embellished Heels and a Cape at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz was a spectacular sight last night while wearing head-to-toe black by Chanel. The “Madres Paralelas” actress, who has been on the circuit promoting the film, was spotted while arriving at the Yves Saint Laurent party during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Cruz donned a black velvet dress and a black netted cape. She accessorized the look with a sleek pulled-back ponytail with glitzy stud earrings. To address the footwear, Cruz popped on a pair of Chanel black peep-toe sandals that featured a striking pearl-embellished heel. The shoes incorporated an ankle strap that felt vintage-inspired yet efficient for security. For Cruz, her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
townandcountrymag.com

Kate Winslet Stuns at the Emmys In a Plunging Black Gown

Mare isn't in Easttown anymore—she's actually at the Emmy Awards. Kate Winslet, who is nominated for her role in HBO's Mare of Easttown, just arrived at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. The legendary actress went for a classic look for this evening's festivities. Winslet chose a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Hunter Schafer Wears Head-to-Toe Prada With Geometric Prints and Chunky Boots at Variety Power of Women

Hunter Schafer was looking well-coordinated on the red carpet of Variety’s Power of Women event, presented by Lifetime and sponsored by Cadillac, at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday in LA. For the evening, the “Euphoria” star opted for dark hues and a head-to-toe Prada outfit. Schafer wore a green multicolored polyester geometric pattern sleeveless top and shorts with a black light mohair jacket and black Monolith brushed leather boots. The silhouette featured a thick rubber sole, structured lines and elasticized gusset on the sides. This trend has inspired many celebrity looks such as Dua Lipa, Sofia Richie,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy