Olivia Rodrigo Stunned in a Plunge Saint Laurent Black Gown at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala
Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has been evolving her style since her debut album “Sour” was released in May of this year. The teen star began her career on the Disney channel's Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. It's not easy to make the transition from Disney to being seen as an adult. It seemed like Rodrigo was using her walk down the red carpet at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening Gala to make a statement about how she's growing up.www.cosmopolitan.com
Comments / 0