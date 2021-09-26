CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Police seek missing Marysville woman who may be victim of sex trafficking

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oakland Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Yuba County woman who may be a victim of human sex trafficking, family said.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 22

Scott Rising
5d ago

Sex traffickers deserve execution, no jail just death.

Reply(4)
15
Christine
4d ago

ok so why was she in a motel? so young 18 does makes her an adult but only by age..an with a disabilities she has why let her out off your sight knowing how venerable she may be ...people. need to be more in tune with their children ...no matter what age the are you are always their. parent an their always yours babies ...THAT IS THE ONE JOB ILL NEVER QUIT OR GIVE UP ON IM A MOTHER 4 LIFE AN THEY ARE OUR BABIES NO MATTER WHAT AGE..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KCBS News Radio

Fremont man arrested after several people witness 'violent' kidnapping in broad daylight

Officers rescued a woman on Thursday morning who was apparently kidnapped by a Fremont man in an incident witnessed by several people about nine hours earlier. The alleged kidnapping took place on Mowry Ave. near Mission Blvd. in Fremont at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marquice McClinton, who "violently pulled" the woman into his vehicle before he driving off, police said.
FREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marysville, CA
Crime & Safety
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Yuba County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Marysville, CA
County
Yuba County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Missing Person
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy