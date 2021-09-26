UAB’s HCV+ organ transplant program extends to heart and lung patients

On the afternoon of April 25, 2018, Colin Tucker felt as though a railroad spike was being shoved through his chest. Tucker was taken to his local hospital, where doctors found four blockages in his heart. He was having a heart attack, and 99% of the main artery that supplies blood to the largest portion of his heart was blocked. After months of unsuccessful treatments, procedures and medications, Tucker was sent to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he was placed on the transplant list and received a ventricular assist device (VAD) to pump blood from the chambers of his heart to the rest of his body.