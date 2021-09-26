CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake man sentenced to 15 years in prison for interstate methamphetamine conspiracy

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Xn2s_0c8e5bT300

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, the Department of Justice said.

According to court documents, on May 20, 2020, an Arizona State Trooper stopped 45-year-old Jeremy Wayne Johnson and his passenger on Interstate 17 near Mayer, Arizona, because Johnson was speeding and texting on his phone while driving.

During the stop, Johnson provided a false name and claimed he had lost his driver’s license.

Court documents say that when he was stopped, Johnson was a loaded Ruger pistol and methamphetamine inside his vehicle.

Johnson admitted during a Mirandized interview that he and his passenger drove from Virginia Beach to Phoenix, Arizona to purchase methamphetamine. The day before they planned to return to Virginia, Johnson purchased two pounds of methamphetamine from a drug dealer at a hotel in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to court documents, Johnson and his passenger were transporting the narcotics to Virginia Beach for resale when they were stopped.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Prison#Wayne Johnson#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTKR News 3

Hampton shooting leaves woman with serious injuries, police investigate

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman with serious injuries Wednesday evening. Around 6:00 p.m., officials say received a call in reference to a shooting that just occurred in the 100 block of Cameron Street. When officers arrived they found a 29-year-old woman suffering from serious but non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy