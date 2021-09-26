See the 16 Most Mouthwatering Meals & New Extras from HelloFresh, America’s #1 Meal Kit

HelloFresh , America’s #1 meal kit, has just launched a brand new offering called HelloFresh Market, which expands their delivery services beyond dinnertime and into breakfast, lunch and snack time, too.

HelloFresh customers are used to getting delicious recipes and ingredients shipped direct to their door. Now, HelloFresh Market lets customers add Quick Meals, snacks and everyday essentials to their delivery, sparing them from an unnecessary trip to the grocery store. In addition to daytime and morning meals, Market options include basic grocery needs like fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as HelloFresh flavors and condiments to spice up your meals.

Subscribers can now order lunch and brunch kits, similar to the dinnertime meal kits, plus accessory items like ready-to-heat pizzas, oatmeal, salads, soups, sandwiches, a variety of sides and choices of proteins. Snack boards will also be available through HelloFresh Market alongside desserts like mini cheesecakes, mini lava cakes and cookies, and they’re also offering snacks from well-known brands like Annie’s and Sargento.

Basically, your HelloFresh order can now come with everything you need for three delicious square meals a day (and a couple of snacks and desserts).

And if that’s not enough, for a limited time, SPY readers can get 14 free meals + free shipping when they sign up for a HelloFresh meal plan . Just click the link below to take advantage of this special offer.



Buy: Sign Up for HelloFresh + 14 Free Meals Claim Offer

There’s no extra sign-up needed to access HelloFresh Market, so any existing customers on their current meal plans can start adding extra items to their orders now. Depending on the size of the plan, HelloFresh meal plans range in price from $7.99-$9.99 per serving, and they’ve got options for vegetarians, pescatarians, meat lovers and families as well.

Answering the age-old question, “What’s for dinner?”, just got a lot easier, and stocking your kitchen with items you and your family can enjoy all day long just became much less stressful. Let’s take a look at some of the delicious meals and Market items that HelloFresh customers are loving, shall we?

Current HelloFresh Market Items

The newly launched HelloFresh Market has a ton of great add-on options available for customers. Don’t forget to add at least one to your weekly or monthly order!

Breakfast Egg Bites

Oatmeal

Caprese Sandwiches

Fresh Avocados

Chicken Breasts

Ground Beef

Biscuits

Garlic Bread

Cinnamon & Brown Sugar Butter

Carrots

Chocolate Chip Cookies

More Market items will be added weekly, so be sure to check out the HelloFresh menu for updates.



Buy: Sign Up for HelloFresh + 14 Free Meals Claim Offer

The Best HelloFresh Recipes To Look Out For

If you’re tired of figuring out dinner each and every night, or paying way too much for delivery and takeout, then the time has come to discover America’s #1 Meal Kit — HelloFresh. To whet your appetite, we’ve put together a list of the most delicious meals all HelloFresh customers should look out for. All of these meals are a part of their “Hall of Fame” recipe collection, tried and true dinners that their customers love.

This could be your dinner, but you’re missing out.

1. Sriracha Turkey Burgers

Is there anything sriracha doesn’t improve? The spicy sauce is put right into the turkey patties and spikes the mayo you drizzle on these juicy turkey burgers as well. There’s a ginger-dressed salad on the side, so you get a perfect combination of spicy heat and cooling flavor.



Buy: Sign Up for HelloFresh + 14 Free Meals Claim Offer

2. Pork Bulgogi Bowls

We can see why this HelloFresh recipe is ranked under the “Hall of Fame” category. It comes with ingredients for making a spiced pork bulgogi bowl complete with carrots, pickled cucumbers and a sriracha crema for a tangy kick.

3. Winner Winner Chicken Orzo Dinner

This lemony herbed chicken combined with panko, mozzarella and the parmesan sprinkled on top is sure to be a crowd pleaser. The orzo provides a simple, satisfying base while the zucchini and tomato medley dances deliciously on the side. It’s a site for sore eyes, and hungry stomachs come dinner time.

4. One-Pan Pork Carnitas Tacos

Can you really make carnitas tacos with an easy recipe? Yes, you certainly can. This weeknight-friendly recipe doesn’t involve the hours of slow cooking you’re used to this dish requiring. Instead, it’s a handful of spices and some stock that makes the ground pork rich and flavorful. The recipe comes with tasty toppings as well for tying this whole meal together.

5. Zesty Breaded Chicken Breasts

This breaded chicken and creamy salad combo kicks your favorite Caesar salad’s butt with its elevated flavors and delectable combinations. The panko breading for the chicken is given a bit of lemon zest for a fragrant citrus kick, and the spring mix and tomato salad has a sour cream dressing that pairs perfectly. The roasted potatoes? A carb base that’ll keep you full until your next meal. Dinner is served.



Buy: Sign Up for HelloFresh + 14 Free Meals Claim Offer

6. Sesame Shrimp

Don’t settle for sad stir-fries. Mix up HelloFresh’s sweet hoisin marinade with some shrimp, green beans, aromatic rice and sesame seeds and consider your dinner elevated. The ginger scallion rice has a ton of flavor and the crispy green beans are almost too delicious to be deemed a vegetable.

7. Creamy Mushroom Cavatappi

Love ‘shrooms? Then this pasta is for you. It’s loaded up with mushrooms that serve as the deep, earthy flavor foundation for the entire recipe. The cavatappi spirals are smothered with a creamy garlic herb sauce and the sprinkle of parmesan on top? It’s perfection. We’re not gonna call it the ultimate umami dinner, we’ll let you reach that conclusion on your own.

8. Game-Day Beef Chili

Football season is back and that means game days are back as well. What goes better with touchdowns than a hefty chili with all the toppings? Not much, to be honest. This one’s got poblano peppers, cannellini beans, ground beef and spices like chili powder and oregano that turn up the heat just enough. Cool it down with sour cream, scallions and shredded cheddar.

9. Beef Bulgogi Meatballs

Who doesn’t love a good meatball? This recipe is a family-friendly twist on a classic dish with a savory-sweet bulgogi glaze and aromatic ginger rice that pairs perfectly with the seasoned beef. The side of roasted carrots ensures everyone gets their veggies in, and the sriracha crema adds just enough heat.

10. Pork and Veggie Bibimbap

Did you know “Bibimbap” in Korean means “mixing rice”? Hence the name for this delicious dish of pork and veggie rice mixed with carrots, zucchini and jasmine rice. You mix it all together with your favorite toppings for a glorious bowl of delicious mishmash. With the sweet crunchy carrots, umami mushrooms and marinated pork you’ve got a delectable mixture of flavors and textures.

11. Italian Ciabatta Cheeseburgers

Why not go for a European take on an American classic? This mozzarella-topped patty decided to expand its horizons all the way to Italy. The burgers come with balsamic greens on a ciabatta bun, with some caramelized onions to tie the whole thing together.

12. “Little Ears” Pasta

Orecchiette a.k.a the “little ears” pasta comes from the southern Italian region of Apulia and makes for a delicious base for this easy, quick pasta dish. It’s tossed with sweet sausage, baby broccoli and a light sauce of basil pesto and Parmesan cheese.

13. Lemon Basil Shrimp Skewers

This summer grilling recipe has officially made it into the HelloFresh recipe Hall of Fame. All it takes is throwing shrimp on the barbie to throw this quick, easy dinner together. They’re drizzled in a lemon basil butter sauce and served with orzo tossed with avocados and tomatoes. Yum.

14. Salsa Verde Enchiladas

These vegetarian Salsa Verde Enchiladas are a hearty, cheesy, delicious way to dine on a weeknight, complete with poblano peppers, black beans and monterey jack cheese. You’ll make the filling, wrap it in a tortilla and coat each bundle with a solid dose of mild green salsa before throwing them in the oven for a quick bake. Once hot and bubbling they’re ready to enjoy.

15. BBQ Cheddar Pork Burgers

Sometimes, you just need a delicious, juicy burger to end the day with. This one is layered with delicious flavor including melted cheddar cheese and a BBQ-spiked onion. Chipotle aioli and a toasty bun hold it all together, and there are spiced fries too. Perfect for a Friday night.

16. Black Bean Quesadillas

These aren’t your quesadillas from your college dorm room, no siree. These adult quesadillas are jam-packed with flavor from mashed black beans, juicy poblano peppers and lots of, you guessed it, melty cheese. The salsa fresca on top adds a perfect amount of freshness, and don’t forget the guac!



Buy: Sign Up for HelloFresh + 14 Free Meals Claim Offer