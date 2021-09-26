48 cheap things that dramatically upgrade your home with almost no effort

Don't make this mistake and end up with a nasty and costly infestation. You might be under the impression that bed bugs can only be transferred to your bed after you've laid on another infested mattress or sat on a couch crawling with the insects. But unfortunately, that's just a common misconception about bed bugs. These dreaded pests can latch on to just about any item and hitchhike their way around until they find a plush mattress or comfy cushion to settle into. In fact, experts warn that there's one thing you do every day that could be bringing bed bugs into your home. To make sure you're not accidentally opening up your home to these insects, read on.

ANIMALS ・ 17 HOURS AGO