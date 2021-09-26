CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Midnight Mass’ Star Kate Siegel on ‘Bait-and-Switch’ That Leads to Erin’s ‘Terrifying’ Finale Battle

(Warning: This post contains spoilers through the finale of Netflix’s “Midnight Mass.”) “Midnight Mass” star Kate Siegel had the privilege of knowing that “bait-and-switch” twist that leads her character, Erin Greene, to become the Netflix limited series’ reluctant heroine very early on in the production process. Credit her close relationship with the show’s creator, Mike Flanagan, who has been working on this project for 10 years and is also her husband.

Decider

‘Midnight Mass’ Season 1 Finale Recap: Fire and Blood

A matter of hours. That’s how long the dominion of the vampires reigns over Crockett Island, from their orgy of death in St. Patrick’s Church to their demise in the morning sun in this, the seventh and final episode of Midnight Mass. This is not to say that Crockett Island survives the night, anymore than they do. By the time they all (well, almost all—more on this later) accept their fate and greet the dawn, they’ve killed and partially devoured everyone else on the island, converting many of them into killers in turn—a grim tide of slaughter we watch slowly overtake the island, dragging people screaming from their houses, falling upon them in the streets as they flee. They’ve burned every building on the island, with the exception of the church, burned by their erstwhile leader, and the rec center, burned by one of their own. The boats on which they were counting to spread their religious contagion to the mainland have been burned by their enemies. They are all dead. Their enemies—Erin Greene, Sheriff Hassan, Dr. Gunning—are all dead. The island is dead. There are two survivors.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Netflix's Midnight Mass Review -- Take Me To Church

This year Netflix and series creator Mike Flanagan are doing something a little different for the Halloween season. There won't be a new entry into the Haunting Of anthology series that gave us the shows Hill House and Bly Manor. Instead, we've got a brand-new, original horror mini-series by the same team (featuring a handful of the same actors) called Midnight Mass, and while it's not the same sort of loose adaptation of a piece of classic literature as those previous shows, it's sure to scratch the same itch for fans while still bringing plenty of surprises. Midnight Mass brings the thoughtful, evocative horror that Flanagan has made his name with, while also delivering standout performances and some incredibly inventive, entirely unexpected spins on familiar conventions that will keep you guessing until the very end.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Is Erin Greene Dead or Alive in Midnight Mass?

Erin Greene (Kate Siegel) is one of the two characters in Mike Flanagan’s (‘The Haunting of Hill House’) ‘Midnight Mass’ who are forced to return to Crockett Island because of their circumstances, the other being her childhood sweetheart Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford). “Look at us, back where we started,” she tells Riley. “The one place we swore we’d never end up.” However, in contrast to Riley, she has found her faith. Her approach to her religion is based on a stronger foundation than anyone else’s on the island, including Father Paul (Hamish Linklater). And that same faith, along with her capacity to love and understand, helps her retain her humanity when almost everyone else around her loses theirs. If you are wondering whether Erin Greene is dead in ‘Midnight Mass,’ this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.
ENTERTAINMENT
Kate Siegel
Hamish Linklater
Zach Gilford
CinemaBlend

Midnight Mass Reviews Are In, Here's What CinemaBlend And Other Critics Are Saying

Nobody can get viewers into the Halloween spirit quicker than Mike Flanagan and, with his third Netflix horror series, Midnight Mass, being released on September 24, fans can’t wait to see what’s next from the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. While Midnight Mass is not another installment of Flanagan’s previous two projects, viewers are hoping to get the same storytelling prowess and lingering imagery that those shows left with us long after viewing them.
RELIGION
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU teases shocking character death in season 23 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to return to screens in a week's time and already viewers are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Despite a slightly underwhelming trailer, fans are keen to find out what's in store for the officers of Manhatten's 16th precinct - including exactly how Officer Kat Tamlin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland will be written out of the series.
TV SERIES
Phoenixville News

Kate Siegel on How ‘Midnight Mass’ Tackles ‘Faith vs. Fanaticism’

An isolated island falls prey to evils both human and unholy in the genuinely scary horror drama, Midnight Mass, written and directed by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor). The seven-part tale opens with prodigal son Riley Flynn (Friday Night Lights alum Zach...
RELIGION
Den of Geek

Midnight Mass: It’s Time to Talk About That Monstrous Twist

This article contains huge spoilers for Midnight Mass. So help me God if you read this without watching the series first…. The version of Midnight Mass that Netflix advertised still would have made for a compelling horror series. An isolated, insular island community? Great. A young, charismatic preacher suddenly coming...
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Who is Robert Longstreet from Netflix's Midnight Mass?

Who is Robert Longstreet from Netflix’s Midnight Mass? Known for making audiences laugh, Longstreet began his acting career in comedies. More recently, the actor became known for his portrayal of Mr Dudley in Mike Flanagan’s hit horror series The Haunting Of Hill House (2018). Who is Robert Longstreet?. Robert Longstreet...
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Rahul Kohli's Midnight Mass character is a tribute to The Last of Us

Rahul Kohli's character in Netflix series Midnight Mass is an homage to Joel Miller of The Last of Us. Kohli revealed the fact earlier this week on Twitter, which you can see below, writing that both himself and Midnight Mass series director Mike Flanagan were enamoured with The Last of Us protagonist. As a result, Sheriff Hasan, Kohli's character in Midnight Mass, has a look inspired in part by the character from the Naughty Dog game.
CELEBRITIES
dailydead.com

Review: Mike Flanagan’s MIDNIGHT MASS is a Stunning Achievement in Genre Storytelling

As someone who has been covering Mike Flanigan’s career for over a decade now, it’s been impressive to watch his constant progression towards becoming one of the very best visual storytellers working in the realm of horror. It all began with Absentia in 2011, which led to films like Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Before I Wake and his double dose of King adaptations with Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep, and then he became one of the genre’s go-to talents for longer-form storytelling with both The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Midnight Mass Is Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Netlix's new hit series Midnight Mass is "Certified Fresh" over on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing this, Midnight Mass holds a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes with 43 critics reviews submitted (41 Fresh, 2 Rotten). In addition, Midnight Mass currently holds a 100% audience score, making it one of the more impressive debuts for a Netflix Original series. Midnight Mass has just premiered on Netflix today, Friday, September 24th, and with this level of indisputable approval from critics (and regular) viewers, it seems the show is poised to have a big premiere weekend riding a mass wave of word-of-mouth and social media trends.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Midnight Mass': Zach Gilford on Why Riley Makes That Fiery Choice for Erin

(Warning: This post contains spoilers through the finale of Netflix’s “Midnight Mass.”) Recently released convict Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford) sacrifices himself midway through “The Haunting of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan’s new limited series “Midnight Mass” in a desperate attempt to convince his childhood friend Erin Greene (Kate Siegel) to escape the bloody fate awaiting their community. He knows full well that Erin, being the good-natured person she is, will just return to Crockett Island to save their friends and family anyway.
TV SERIES
Detroit News

Review: Flanagan's 'Midnight Mass' is a bloody revelation

Two men arrive on a small island that just over 100 people call home. One is a charismatic young priest (Hamish Linklater), supposedly on temporary assignment. The other, Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford), is an island native, returning after a stint in prison, which he earned by killing a girl in a drunken driving accident.
DETROIT, MI
Slate

Midnight Mass Feels Like the Culmination of Mike Flanagan’s Career

This article contains spoilers for Midnight Mass. Mike Flanagan has been thinking about Midnight Mass long enough that the main character of his 2016 movie Hush is writing a book with that title. If you look closely, you can even catch shards of the plot in her manuscript. But it’s fortuitous that it’s taken him this much time to get it made, both because, despite its long gestation, it’s uncannily in tune with the present moment, and because the Haunting of Hill House and its successor have earned Flanagan enough pull at Netflix to tell Midnight Mass’s seven-part story at its own methodical but highly effective pace. That can make for slow going, even by Netflix standards, in the early episodes—it takes nearly three hours for the series to reveal its central premise. But the wait allows the genre beats to hit with greater force once they start landing, making the ending feel like the culmination not only of this story, but of a larger one that Flanagan has been telling for years.
RELIGION
CNET

Netflix's Midnight Mass: That ending explained and all your questions answered

After The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor, horror auteur Mike Flanagan is back with another meticulously layered horror series to savor. All seven episodes of Midnight Mass are streaming now on Netflix. If you're reading this post, you probably know the show has a high chance of being the best horror series of the year.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Does Riley Flynn Die in 'Midnight Mass'? The Character's Fate Revealed

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Midnight Mass Season 1. From the creator of the popular paranormal series The Haunting of Hill House, Mike Flannigan's latest Netflix project, Midnight Mass, follows the townspeople of Crockett Island who begin to witness miraculous events after a priest comes to the small isolated community.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Foundation, Great British Baking Show, and Midnight Mass Lead a Packed Weekend

Streaming is the place to be this weekend as Apple TV+ bows its long-awaited Foundation adaptation, The Great British Baking Show returns to Netflix, and the 74th Annual Tony Awards jump to Paramount+. Plus, The Haunting of Hill House creators up the scare factor in Midnight Mass, Goliath drops its fourth and final season, and FX airs a follow-up to its bombshell doc Framing Britney Spears. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
TV SHOWS
