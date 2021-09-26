‘Midnight Mass’ Star Kate Siegel on ‘Bait-and-Switch’ That Leads to Erin’s ‘Terrifying’ Finale Battle
(Warning: This post contains spoilers through the finale of Netflix’s “Midnight Mass.”) “Midnight Mass” star Kate Siegel had the privilege of knowing that “bait-and-switch” twist that leads her character, Erin Greene, to become the Netflix limited series’ reluctant heroine very early on in the production process. Credit her close relationship with the show’s creator, Mike Flanagan, who has been working on this project for 10 years and is also her husband.www.thewrap.com
Comments / 0