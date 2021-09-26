CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

UK Theaters Hire Extra Staff to Cope with ‘No Time to Die’ Release

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPtoU_0c8e5MQG00

After a year and a half of delays and four release date changes, “ No Time to Die ” is finally upon us, which means Bondmania is about to begin. With the 25th entry in the James Bond franchise hitting UK theaters on September 30 and US theaters on October 8, cinema chains are staffing up ahead of what looks to be the biggest opening weekend since the pandemic began.

According to a new report out of The Guardian , theater chain Vue, which is showing Cary Fukunaga’s movie in all 91 of its locations, has “had to increase staff numbers by about 10%, adding about 450 new employees to its 4,500 regular work force.”

“It is going to be the biggest opening weekend since the pandemic began,” said Tim Richards, the chief executive of Vue, which is the UK’s third-largest theater chain. “Covid and changing consumer habits mean there are more advance bookings made now than we used to see, notwithstanding that it looks like Bond is going to have the biggest opening weekend here since ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in 2019.”

“No Time to Die,” which stars Daniel Craig in his final bow as James Bond, is poised to become the second biggest Bond film in the United Kingdom since 2012’s “Skyfall.”

“We sold more [advance] tickets to ‘No Time to Die’ in 24 hours than we did for ‘Spectre’ in a month,” said Richards. “To be even-handed, there are now significant increases in advance bookings, but it is still tracking to be bigger than ‘Spectre.’”

Craig’s Bond swan song is set to be the biggest film of the year in the UK, but can it wrangle audiences around the world who are weary about returning to movie theaters?

“Since only one Bond film has ever grossed $1 billion, I’m not really going out on a limb here by saying ‘No Time To Die’ won’t reach that box office bull’s eye in the middle of a pandemic,” Jeff Bock, a senior box office analyst at the industry analyst Exhibitor Relations, told The Guardian. “In fact, with only one domestic release topping half that in 2021, just getting halfway there would be an achievement.”

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

No Time To Die Is Off To A Strong Start After Its First Day In Theaters

When lockdowns went into effect last spring, No Time To Die was gearing up to hit theaters, just weeks away from release. Delay after delay happened, and after a year-and-a-half Daniel Craig’s final time playing James Bond is now finally being seen by its first audiences – and it looks like it has been worth the wait. The first numbers are in for No Time To Die as it has its first day in U.K. cinemas, and it looks like 007 will be serving up a lot of martinis on the house tonight.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cary Fukunaga
Person
Daniel Craig
BBC

No Time To Die: James Bond film makes £5m in first day at UK box office

Daniel Craig's final James Bond film No Time To Die took between £4.5m-£5m on its first day in UK and Irish cinemas, producers have estimated. The film was delayed several times by Covid and the industry is watching closely to see whether it can lift box office takings to pre-pandemic levels.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Sinks Teeth Into Impressive $11.6 Million in Previews

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” roared to a monstrously good $11.6 million in Thursday previews, injecting an enervated box office with a much needed shot of adrenaline. The supervillain sequel is a key piece in Sony Pictures’ grand ambitions to turn its cinematic licensing deal for the Spider-Man comics into a grand Spider-verse (see upcoming films on wall-crawler villains such as Kraven the Hunter and Morbius). The preview results fall just behind the $13.2 million that “Black Widow” pulled in two months ago, which was a record for COVID times. They are better than the $8.8 million that “Shang-Chi” generated...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘No Time to Die’: Daniel Craig’s Last Bond Movie Is One Long, Loving Victory Lap

The movie’s called No Time to Die and has a runtime of two hours and 43 minutes. Someone, somewhere, is having a laugh. But not James Bond, who, for as long as Daniel Craig has been playing that iconic Ian Fleming creation (especially in the most recent films of his 15-year tenure) has tended to be a somber sort. Not a stick in the mud or a walking stiff, mind you; even if Craig’s era of the franchise has felt slightly stripped of outright camp, it hasn’t killed its sense of humor. The movies have simply leaned into what’s proven...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Uk#Movie Theaters#Guardian#Vue#Covid#Exhibitor Relations
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Venom 2’ Slithers to Huge $11.6M Thursday Night

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hissed loudly with $11.6 million in Thursday evening previews at the domestic box office. Shows started at 4 p.m. local time in 3,700 locations. The Sony and Marvel Studios event pic kicks off a busy month that looks more like summer than a regular October as studios bank on consumers becoming more and more comfortable returning to theaters. Andy Serkis directs the Tom Hardy-starring Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The Sony film (in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures) also stars Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie Harris, the latter as the comic book villain...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Cinematography Predictions

The good news for the cinematography race is that theaters have reopened, which means that the full spectacle of “Dune” and “No Time to Die” can be experienced on the big screen. But they are not alone — this season also boasts the visual splendor of “The Power of the Dog,” the romanticized nostalgia of “The French Dispatch,” “Belfast,” and “West Side Story,” and the film noir intensity of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Nightmare Alley.” Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “Dune” (Warner Bros.) is like a cerebral “Star Wars” meets “Lawrence of Arabia,” with its dangerous mix of...
MOVIES
Variety

Scarlett Johansson and Disney Settle ‘Black Widow’ Pay Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson and Disney have reached a settlement over her blockbuster lawsuit that accused the studio of sabotaging the theatrical release of “Black Widow” to prop up Disney Plus. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Johansson had sought a $50 million payout from the studio. “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said in a statement on Thursday. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.” Alan Bergman, the chairman of Disney Studios...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Netflix Beat Tom Cruise and Russia to Orbit: How ‘Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space’ Captured History

Earlier this month, SpaceX was preparing to launch the first all-civilian mission into orbit. Titled “Inspiration4,” the effort stemmed from Shift4 CEO and billionaire Jason Isaacman purchasing four seats in the private space company’s Dragon capsule as a fundraising effort to support child cancer treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He doled out the additional spots to a trio of fellow amateurs, who would join him in orbiting the Earth for three days as they hurtled through the dark void of space at a higher altitude than any astronaut had traveled in over 20 years.  All along, filmmaker Jason Hehir...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

David Tennant-Starrer ‘Litvinenko’ Headlines Impressive ITV Studios Autumn Sales Slate – Global Bulletin

MARKET ITV Studios has unveiled a raft of pre-sales for several of its titles and released details about its scripted slate of shows which the company will present to buyers from around the world at its Fall Festival Drama day, Wednesday Oct. 6. Commissioned by ITV and Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT), the new drama series “Litvinenko,” from writer George Kay, is a four-part true-crime drama starring David Tennant. The series, which is produced by Patrick Spence, ITV Studios and Tiger Aspect Productions, recounts the real-life story of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer was killed by polonium poisoning...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix’s International Film Boss David Kosse on the Streamer’s Post-Pandemic Strategy (EXCLUSIVE)

David Kosse, vice president of international film at Netflix, got something of a raw deal. The London-based executive joined the streaming giant in March 2019, after a three-year stint as president of STX’s global operation, and set out to build the service’s international film offerings in Europe, Middle East and Africa “from ground zero.” But just as he was assembling his first slate — an extensive optioning and greenlighting process that invariably takes about a year — the pandemic hit. “All these movies that went into production during the pandemic are now getting launched in the late-stage pandemic,” says Kosse in an...
MOVIES
Variety

Amazon Launches Ad-Based Streaming Service IMDb TV in the U.K.

Amazon has launched ad-based streaming service IMDb TV in the U.K. with a selection of original and licensed content. IMDb TV — a spin-off from the entertainment industry database IMDb — launched almost three years ago in the U.S. in order to provide a free, ad-supported viewing model. The U.K. launch marks the first international foray for the brand. It will initially be available via a carousel on Amazon Prime Video and, in the coming weeks, a standalone app on Fire TV. Membership to Amazon Prime is not required. “Free streaming services are not unique, especially in the U.K., where there’s several...
BUSINESS
GoldDerby

‘No Time to Die’ reviews praise Daniel Craig’s Bond finale as ‘most emotional 007 movie ever’

Daniel Craig has played James Bond long enough that the MI6 agent has battled supervillains and ne’er-do-wells across four presidential administrations. But all good things must come to an end, and so the long-delayed “No Time to Die” is officially Craig’s swan song in the 007 role, coming 15 years after he first picked up the superagent’s moniker. “The Craig-starring saga has played by its own rules from the start,” David Ehlrich wrote in his review of “No Time to Die” for Indiewire, noting the film tells “a story about the need to leave certain things behind.”  “It’s the modern spy movie...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Venom’ Sequel Aims for $50 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

Following a quiet stretch at the domestic box office, Sony’s comic book sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” looks to make some noise. The film opens in theaters on Friday after five delays, something of a pandemic-record. Directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy as an otherworldly lethal protector, the superhero movie is estimated to collect at least $50 million in its opening weekend. But, given the unpredictable moviegoing landscape, that figure comes with a symbiote-sized asterisk. Some industry experts have indicated that pent-up anticipation could propel inaugural ticket sales for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” as high as $65...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy