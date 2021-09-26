'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' Lineup: All the Famous Faces Taking Part This Year

Pat Sajak and Vanna White will return for more Wheel of Fortune, but the game itself is getting something of a facelift. Sajak and White are set to continue with the show through at least the 2023-2024 TV season, which will provide some stability to a series that just lost executive producer Mike Richards after a scandal that came to light when he was named host of Jeopardy!. The new contract comes as the show refreshes somewhat, with an updated set and theme song. The series will also expand its social media footprint, bringing on Maggie Sajak, Pat's daughter, as its social correspondent.

TV SERIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO