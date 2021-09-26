CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' Lineup: All the Famous Faces Taking Part This Year

By Samuel Spencer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" is returning this fall, with a host of famous faces joining the lineup to play for big money for their charities.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

The reason ‘Wheel of Fortune’ made a major change to the show after 38 seasons

Pat Sajak is explaining why “Wheel of Fortune” recently changed the iconic game show after 38 seasons on the air. When “Wheel of Fortune” premiered its 39th season last week, fans may have noticed Sajak no longer initiates the "final spin" of the game. Now the contestants are the ones who are in charge of the final spin, which determines the dollar amount for correctly guessing the remaining letters until the puzzle is solved.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donny Osmond
Person
Lacey Chabert
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Melissa Joan Hart
Person
Pat Sajak
Person
Tituss Burgess
Person
Mike Richards
Person
Vanna White
Person
Andy Richter
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Caroline Rhea
Person
Jeff Garlin
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune' Announces Changes for Upcoming Seasons

Wheel of Fortune is shaking things up for its 39th season, kicking off Sept. 13. A week after executive producer Mike Richards stepped down amid a flurry of controversy surrounding his short-lived Jeopardy! hosting gig, Variety reports a slew of changes coming to Wheel of Fortune. One thing that won't be changing is the show's hosts, as Pat Sajak and Vanna White have reportedly signed on to stay through 2024, with Sajak serving as a consulting producer.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johnny Weir#Wheel Of Fortune#Reality Tv#Abc#Seinfeld#Vanilla Ice#Wanya#Amber Riley
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Throws It Back to Her Childhood Days With Rare Full Family Pic on Set

Maggie Sajak couldn’t get away from “Wheel of Fortune” if she tried. Not that she wants to, it has provided her and her family with awesome opportunities. Her dad is a game show legend because of it. But Maggie was born into it, and at this point, it’s looking like something of a family business. She took to Instagram and shared a full family photo from when she was a little girl on the “Wheel of Fortune” set.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Wheel of Fortune Announces New Changes, Hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White Sign New Contracts

Pat Sajak and Vanna White will return for more Wheel of Fortune, but the game itself is getting something of a facelift. Sajak and White are set to continue with the show through at least the 2023-2024 TV season, which will provide some stability to a series that just lost executive producer Mike Richards after a scandal that came to light when he was named host of Jeopardy!. The new contract comes as the show refreshes somewhat, with an updated set and theme song. The series will also expand its social media footprint, bringing on Maggie Sajak, Pat's daughter, as its social correspondent.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans “Distraught” Over Season 39 Changes

Wheel of Fortune surprised viewers yesterday when the iconic ABC game show kicked off Season 39 with some brand new changes. These tweaks included a modernized version of the theme song, “Changing Keys,” a more colorful set, added screen time for announcer Jim Thornton, and even some updates to the gameplay itself. These changes come after the departure of controversial executive producer and former Jeopardy! host Mike Richards, and after Pat Sajak and Vanna White signed on as hosts through 2024. And not every fan is pleased with the revamped series.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Tyra Banks defends Dancing With the Stars dress after it was mocked online

Tyra Banks has divided viewers with a “Tyrassic Park” designed by Julian Mendez.The supermodel wore the burgundy gown, which featured giant, fan-like pleated sleeves that opened in wide circular shapes, to host Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) on Monday, in a look that reminded many on social media of the deadly spitting dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park.Other commentators said that the dress reminded them of “farfalle pasta”, while others went as far as comparing it to coronavirus. View this post on Instagram A...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Pat Sajak Jokes About Why Wheel Of Fortune Is Making A Change This Season, Then Gives Honest Reason

Wheel of Fortune Season 39 has finally arrived and, with it, come a number of changes. The iconic game show received a serious makeover this year, which included a brand new set and altered music choices. There were also a few changes to the rules of the game itself, one of which may be especially surprising to viewers. Longtime host Pat Sajak recently gave some funny thoughts on the change-up, before providing the honest reason for the adjustment.
TV SERIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
585K+
Followers
62K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy