The Latest: Berliners back plan to expropriate big landlords

By The Associated Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — Voters in the German capital have backed a proposal for the Berlin regional government to take over nearly 250,000 apartments worth billions from corporate owners to curb rising rents. A nearly complete count of Sunday's referendum showed 56.4% of voters in favor of the measure, and 39% opposed.

The Independent

Merkel meets pope as parties at home try to form government

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and toured a Jesuit-run child protection center, while back home three German parties at home held talks on forming a new government without her center-right bloc.Merkel told reporters she talked politics, climate change and clergy sex abuse during the visit to the Vatican and a meeting at the Pontifical Gregorian University’s academic program on child protection and safe environments. She spent some 45 minutes with the pope and received from him a small copy of the bronze Holy Door, as well as copies of his main documents.Merkel also met with Italian Premier Mario Draghi before attending a peace prayer at the Colosseum organized by the Rome-based Sant’Egidio charity.Merkel and her outgoing government will stay in office on a caretaker basis until a new administration is in place, a process that could take weeks or months. On Thursday, the center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats were holding a first round of exploratory talks on forming a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, that would send Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after a disastrous showing in Germany’s Sept. 26 election.
Telegraph

Berlin's battle to evict landlords serves as a warning to London

Cries to “respect the vote” have echoed across the Western world over the past few years as political opinion becomes increasingly divided. In Britain, some urged for a second referendum following Brexit. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is calling another independence vote after a loss for the SNP in 2014. And in the US, die-hard Donald Trump supporters refused to accept President Biden’s nomination.
SFGate

Berliners in favor of measure to expropriate 240,000 flats

BERLIN (AP) — Voters in Berlin backed a controversial proposal for the Berlin city government to take over about 240,000 apartments worth billions from corporate owners to curb sharply rising rents in the German capital. The count of Sunday's referendum showed that 56.4% of voters were in favor of the...
TheDailyBeast

Berlin Votes to Target Large Landlords, Socialize 250,000 Apartments

As the votes in the hotly contested “end of an era” German parliamentary elections are still being tallied, Berlin citizens have rallied to pass a game-changing affordable housing referendum. On Sunday, a nearly complete count reflected that 56.4 percent of voters backed a proposal for the capital’s regional government to expropriate housing units from large, corporate landlords—those who own at least 3,000 units—and socialize them. According to estimates, nearly a quarter of a million apartments in the city would fall under the non-binding measure. The move would radically change what has for many Berliners become an unaffordable real estate market.
Inman.com

Twitter applauds as Berlin votes to wrestle apartments from landlords

Berlin residents made their voices heard on Sunday when they voted in favor of a proposal for the city’s government to expropriate approximately 240,000 apartments from their corporate owners in order to provide affordable housing and help stem the city’s surging rents. Across the globe, social media users rejoiced, with...
Reason.com

Berliners Endorse Creative New Housing Affordability Plan: Steal Buildings From Private Owners

Facing a shortage of homes, Berlin voters have endorsed a plan to seize some of the existing stock from its private owners. On Sunday, 56 percent of voters in the German capital approved a nonbinding ballot initiative that asks the city government to expropriate the holdings of landlords who own 3,000 or more units. That would municipalize roughly 240,000 units, about 15 percent of the city's rental housing stock.
Rebel Yell

Majority likely in favor of Berlin referendum on expropriations |

Berlin (dpa) – In the Berlin referendum on the expropriations of real estate groups, a majority of yes emerges after having counted more than half of the votes. According to the regional returning officer’s website, the approval was 57 percent, while there were about 38 percent non-votes. Under the title “Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co”, Berliners were able to vote on the opportunity to expropriate large housing groups with more than 3,000 apartments.
The Independent

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc.France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU, while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire."The head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is “deeply concerned" by the ruling and pledged a a swift analysis of its meaning before taking action. She also hinted...
The Independent

Hungary: Budapest mayor pulls out of opposition primary race

The mayor of Hungary's capital on Friday announced he would withdraw from a primary contest which will choose a joint opposition nominee to challenge right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, ending his candidacy in a race in which he was once considered the frontrunner. Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony said at a news conference that he was bringing his candidacy for prime minister to an end, and asked his supporters to get behind his opponent, moderate conservative Peter Marki-Zay, in the interests of “reuniting Hungary.”Karacsony’s withdrawal came after a week of back-and-forth negotiations with Marki-Zay, the independent mayor of a small...
AFP

Italy's Draghi presses reform despite opposition

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is a man on a mission, determined to force through structural reforms long sought by Brussels in return for EU recovery funds -- despite opposition at home. Draghi made it his priority to secure almost 200 billion euros in grants and loans allocated to Italy as part of the EU's post-virus fund -- and drive through the reforms Brussels demands in return.
AFP

Mogul PM tipped to win as Czech vote gets under way

A populist billionaire at odds with the European Union who featured in the Pandora Papers was tipped to win tight two-day Czech elections as the first day of voting ended on Friday. Prime Minister Andrej Babis is seeking a second straight victory for his populist ANO party despite his lukewarm handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and his brushes with the law. The 67-year-old food, chemicals and media mogul is facing police charges over alleged EU subsidy fraud and the bloc's dismay over his conflict of interest as a businessman and a politician. Last weekend, the Pandora Papers investigation showed he had used money from his offshore firms to finance the purchase of property in southern France in 2009, including a chateau.
AFP

Poland defends EU membership amid backlash over ruling

Poland's government on Friday insisted it wanted the country to stay in the European Union as it faced a growing backlash against a court ruling that analysts said could lead to "Polexit". German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Poland must "fully and completely" implement EU law, while France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune called the ruling an "attack against the EU". European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was "deeply concerned" and vowed that the EU would "uphold the founding principles of our Union's legal order". Poland's Constitutional Court on Thursday challenged the primacy of EU law over Polish law by declaring several articles in the EU treaties "incompatible" with the country's constitution.
The Independent

Poland's president urges EU to stop Belarus migrant 'push'

The European Union should take “specific actions” to stop Belarus “pushing” migrants across its border into Polish territory, Poland s president said on Thursday.President Andrzej Duda didn’t outline what those actions might be, but said he’s hoping for assistance beyond what the 27-member bloc’s border agency FRONTEX is already providing on the ground. “I believe and hope that ... the European Union will undertake specific actions in order to get Belarusian authorities to change their stance,” Duda said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been...
The Independent

Polish court to rule which takes primacy: EU or Polish law

Poland’s constitutional court is to rule Thursday in a key case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the EU member country.The ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal is expected to define the future of Poland’s already troubled relationship with the 27-member bloc in the key area of law and justice.The expected verdict comes after months of court proceedings in which representatives of the government, the president and the parliament argued that Poland's Constitution comes before EU law and that rulings by the Court of Justice of the EU are sometimes in conflict with Poland's legal order....
AFP

'We'll miss you': Merkel gets fond farewell in Rome

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi paid tribute to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday as the pair, once hailed as Europe's power couple, held what is likely to be their last bilateral meeting in Rome. Merkel, who is bowing out after a historic 16 years in power, also made a private visit to Pope Francis during her visit, where they discussed climate change and the scandal of clerical sex abuse. She and Draghi worked together closely when he was head of the European Central Bank (ECB) and at a news conference after their talks Thursday, he applauded her "calm, determination and sincere faith in the European Union". "She transformed the role of Germany in Europe. We will miss her, but I am sure that we will see her again in Italy -- perhaps in more relaxed settings -- given her love for our country," Draghi said.
POLITICO

EU too: Brussels gets mad at Ted Cruz

Washington spent years despising Ted Cruz. Now, Brussels and the EU believe they have reason to be angry, too. Cruz, the combative Republican senator from Texas, has made a high-profile spectacle of his pledge to slow-walk President Joe Biden’s national security and diplomatic nominees. And that has led numerous EU officials and diplomats to view him as primarily responsible for the absence of U.S. ambassadors to the EU, France and NATO — vacancies that EU officials and diplomats believe contributed to a breakdown in communication over a new strategic alliance between the U.S., U.K., and Australia in the Indo-Pacific.
