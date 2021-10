Shepherd (2-3) was a last minute add to the scheduled for Manistee, and this marked the first every meeting between the two schools in varsity football. Connor Beaudrie ran for a team-high 145 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Jeff Huber completed 2-9 passes for 30 yards and a touchdown and ran for 68 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Connor Rischel caught two passes for 30 yards and a score.