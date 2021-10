Star Trek: Prodigy revealed its full trailer on Star Trek Day and will debut its premiere episode at New York Comic Con. To tide fans over until then, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon released a handful of character posters featuring the ad hoc crew of the USS Protostar, including the holographic Captain Janeway. Below, you can check out all six posters, plus the key art poster from Star Trek Day. Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger viewers. The series, which takes place in the same universe as every other Star Trek television show, will debut on Paramount+ on October 28th.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO