Myles Garrett has stunning performance as Browns triumph over Bears

By Mark Schwab
cleveland19.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns improved to 2-1 overall with a win over the Chicago Bears Sunday. The final score was 26-6. Myles Garrett has set a Browns’ record with 4.5 sacks in a game. Kareem Hunt scored to put the Browns up 20-6 in the 4th quarter.

www.cleveland19.com

