ESPN FPI Predicts the Remainder of BYU's Schedule

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 5 days ago

What a month it has been for BYU fans. Earlier this month, the Cougars accepted an invite to join the Big 12 beginning in 2023. The following day, BYU beat arch-rival Utah for the first time since 2009 and moved up to #23 in the AP poll. Then they capped off a three-game stand against the PAC-12 with win over #19 Arizona State to improve to #15 in last week's AP poll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iewhe_0c8e4CdD00

The fun continued this weekend when the Cougars improved to 4-0 with a win over USF. BYU has now opened 4-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.

Following last week's results, ESPN FPI updated its predictions for the remainder of BYU's 2021 schedule. FPI favors BYU in all but two of their remaining nine games. Below are the updated FPI predictions for BYU.

Date, Opponent, BYU Win Probability

10/1 @ Utah State - 74.2% (Was 70.9% last week)

ESPN FPI is more bullish on the Cougars this week than they were last week. Likely because the Aggies struggled to score in their loss against Boise State. Utah State is now 3-1 with a win over Washington State on the road and a conference victory over Air Force.

10/9 vs Boise State - 53.5% (Was 63.2% last week)

Boise State is 2-2 with close losses against Oklahoma State and UCF. They are a few plays away from being 4-0.

10/16 @ Baylor - 29.1% (Was 29.9% last week)

Baylor is off to a 4-0 start including a win over #14 Iowa State. If the two teams remain unbeaten, BYU-Baylor could turn out to be a nationally relevant game with NY6 bowl implications.

10/23 @ Washington State - 74.5% (Was 75.3% last week)

10/30 vs Virginia - 60.6% (Was 51.9% last week)

11/6 vs Idaho State - 99.0% (Was 99.2% last week)

11/20 @ Georgia Southern - 87.0% (Was 88.1% last week)

11/27 @ USC - 35.2% (Was 27.5% last week)

