Nike Readies the Air Max 90 for "Go The Extra Smile" Collection
Has added the Air Max 90 to its “Go The Extra Smile” collection with a mix of golden hues. Constructed using a mix of materials such as leather, suede and mesh, this AM 90 iteration is dressed in golden yellow, highlighted by white leather Swooshes at the side. Additional detailing comes in the “Have a Nike Day” smiley faces joined with the Swooshes, shoelaces printed with “Go The Extra Smile” in gold, and branded insoles. Red can be found at the front of the shoe in the form of mini embroidered red Swoosh logos, and on the tongue tag and midsoles. A yellow Air Max cushioning unit and gum outsoles complete the playful style.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0