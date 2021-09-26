CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Conner's 2nd TD gives Cardinals 31-19 lead

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars kick off at 1 p.m. ET to battle in Week 3. The Cardinals are seeking their first 3-0 start since 2015 and the Jaguars are trying to win their first game of the year.

The Jaguars will be without three key defensive players. The Cardinals, despite some questions with injuries, will have a fully healthy defense.

The Cardinals have scored 34 or more points in each of the first two games of the year.

The Jaguars have allowed 23 or more in each game so far this season.

The Cardinals are heavy favorites in this game.

Below, we will give updates, scoring plays and more as the game happens. Check back often!

Cardinals 7, Jaguars 0

The Cardinals were the first to score when Kyler Murray ran it in for the touchdown from one yard out. It was his third rushing touchdown of the season.

The touchdown was set up by a 27-yard punt return by rookie Rondale Moore and a 28-yard pass play to Christian Kirk.

Interception!

Trevor Lawrence threw his sixth interception on the season with a throw in the red zone. Linebacker Jordan Hicks broke up the pass and it was tipped up. Byron Murphy intercepted it and the Cardinals took over.

However, they were unable to turn the turnover into points.

Cardinals 7, Jaguars 7

Near the end of the first half, the Jaguars put together a nine-play, 74-yard drive and Trevor Lawrence connected with D.J. Chark to tie the game at seven with 28 seconds left.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Cardinals almost pulled off some end-of-half magic for the second week in a row. This time, though, it was disaster.

In three plays, they made it to midfield and had Matt Prater attempt a 68-yard field goal. A week after he made a 62-yarder, he was short and Jamal Agnew caught the ball in the back of the end zone and then returned it 109 yards for a touchdown as time expired.

The extra point was missed, and the Jags went into halftime with a six-point lead.

First-half Cardinals injuries

The Cardinals lost special teams ace Charles Washington for the remainder of the game with a hamstring injury.

And to make the last play of the first half even worse, starting left guard Justin Pugh had to be helped off the field. Right guard Justin Murray also left. Both suffered back injuries.

Sean Harlow and Max Garcia entered the game.

Kyler picked off!

The Cardinals didn’t get points with the first possession of the second half. Instead, they turned it over.

They picked up a first down on a personal foul and Murray attempted a deep throw down the field to Christian Kirk. There was a safety over the top and it was picked off.

The Cardinals aren’t hurt by it because they forced a punt on the Jaguars’ possession.

Jaguars 13, Cardinals 10

After forcing the punt to nullify Murray’s interception, the Cardinals got points but it wasn’t a great drive. They got a 34-yard field goal from Prater, but Murray couldn’t connect with DeAndre Hopkins on a back-shoulder fade for a first down and there was a miscommunication on another route.

Jaguars 19, Cardinals 10

The Jaguars got physical after the Cardinals’ field goal. They ran the ball eight times for 75 yards and James Robinson scored from four yards out. The saving grace? Josh Lambo missed his second straight extra point.

Robinson was up to 74 yards and a score, and the Jaguars had rushed for 127 yards up to that point.

Jaguars 19, Cardinals 17

The Cardinals responded with a quick drive of their own. They went 75 yards in five plays, with Christian catching two passes, one for 18 yards and one for 33. James Conner ran it in for a four-yard score, the first rushing touchdown by someone other than Kyler Murray this season.

Byron Murphy pick-6!

The Cardinals took the lead! After the James Conner touchdown, the Jaguars attempted a flea flicker on the second play of their drive, but the play was blown up.

J.J. Watt applied pressure and Trevor Lawrence had to throw the ball off his back foot. Murphy picked off the pass and returned it 29 yards for the touchdown, giving the Cardinals the lead again.

Cardinals 31, Jaguars 19

The Cardinals turned things around. The pick-six changed the momentum. They forced another Jaguars punt and then they took nearly seven minutes off the clock with an 11-play drive that ended with a James Conner one-yard touchdown run, his second of the game.

