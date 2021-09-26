CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kearny, NJ

Police: Man arrested in machete attack at Kearny Walmart

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJIIa_0c8e43lv00

Police arrested a man accused of attacking another man with a machete at a Walmart store in Kearny.

Police say Roberto Delgado-Gonzalez was arrested Friday night.

He and another man allegedly got into an argument. That’s when police say Delgado-Gonzalez pulled out the machete and struck the other man over the head.

The victim is recovering in the hospital.

Delgado-Gonzalez is at the Hudson County Jail facing attempted murder and weapons charges. He was also wanted on unrelated charges out of Camden County.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearny, NJ
Kearny, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#Police#Roberto Delgado#Kearny Walmart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
News 12

News 12

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy