Police: Man arrested in machete attack at Kearny Walmart
Police arrested a man accused of attacking another man with a machete at a Walmart store in Kearny.
Police say Roberto Delgado-Gonzalez was arrested Friday night.
He and another man allegedly got into an argument. That’s when police say Delgado-Gonzalez pulled out the machete and struck the other man over the head.
The victim is recovering in the hospital.
Delgado-Gonzalez is at the Hudson County Jail facing attempted murder and weapons charges. He was also wanted on unrelated charges out of Camden County.
