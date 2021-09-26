Police: Man arrested in machete attack at Kearny Walmart

Police arrested a man accused of attacking another man with a machete at a Walmart store in Kearny.

Police say Roberto Delgado-Gonzalez was arrested Friday night.

He and another man allegedly got into an argument. That’s when police say Delgado-Gonzalez pulled out the machete and struck the other man over the head.

The victim is recovering in the hospital.

Delgado-Gonzalez is at the Hudson County Jail facing attempted murder and weapons charges. He was also wanted on unrelated charges out of Camden County.