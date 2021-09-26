CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Fans respond as OBJ runs onto field in anniversary uniform

By Jared Mueller
 5 days ago
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of excitement for the 2021 season. Another year under Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski. Baker Mayfield getting a second year in the same offensive system. Building on a successful 2020 season. Adding a ton of talent to the defensive side of the ball (despite early season struggles).

The return of fans to the stadium and tailgates only adds to the excitement. As Jim Donovan said last year as the Browns clinched their playoff position last year, “the only thing that’s missing, all of you.”

One thing that was also missing last year was star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After going out with a knee injury in the middle of the season, the team and their fans have waited to see OBJ with this talented team.

As seen above, Beckham took the field for warmups in a Jarvis Landry shirt, a tribute to his friend who will miss a few games.

Sunday, the fans didn’t have to wait any longer to see Beckham in uniform as he just took the field in the team’s 75th-anniversary uniform:

From reports on the field, this video doesn’t do the crowd reaction justice.

With Beckham back on the field, can he and Mayfield gel and take the offense to another level? The team and the fans are excited to see what the electric OBJ can do on the field in 2021.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

