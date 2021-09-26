Rockwall Art League Fine Art Show and Sale Oct. 15-17

October 15th-17th, at the Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club2600 Champions Dr, Rockwall, TX 75087. The Rockwall Art League Fine Art Show & Sale is one of the signature events of the year. It celebrates contemporary art in a variety of mediums. Now more than 20 years since its inception, the show continues to showcase regional artists and provide art collectors a wonderful venue to purchase art for their homes and businesses. https://www.rockwallartleague.org/general-6.