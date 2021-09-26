CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week's top stories: iOS 15 and iPhone 13 release, SharePlay, more

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s top stories: iOS 15 is officially released to the public, iPhone 13 and iPad mini reviews, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more. After a summer of beta testing, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are officially here. You can head to the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad now to update and access new iOS 15 features such as Focus, Home screen widgets on iPad, FaceTime upgrades, and much more. Head below as we recap the best new features in iOS 15.

